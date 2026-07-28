We evaluated 23 accounting and tax firms in Tbilisi on pricing transparency, filing scope, and verified reviews. Tbilisi Expat ranked first in all three.

TBILISI, TBILISI, GEORGIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-three accounting, tax, and company formation practices operating in Tbilisi were evaluated across three separate 2026 rankings published by TbilisiExperts.ge, measured on published scope of work, transparent pricing, monthly filing capability with Georgia's Revenue Service, language coverage, and verifiable client review records.One firm ranked #1 in all three: Tbilisi Expat , which holds the top position in Best Accountants in Tbilisi Best Tax Advisors in Tbilisi , and Best Company Registration in Tbilisi.The five firms below represent the strongest options for businesses in Tbilisi in 2026. Only Tbilisi Expat leads across every category.#1: TBILISI EXPAT, THE TOP-RANKED ACCOUNTANT AND TAX ADVISOR IN TBILISI, GEORGIAWebsite: tbilisi-expat.comWhatsApp: +995 511 555 526Languages: English, Georgian, RussianService area: Tbilisi and all of Georgia, remoteTbilisi Expat is the clear standout in this evaluation. It is the only firm to rank #1 in all three published 2026 categories, the only one publishing complete monthly pricing tiers rather than quoting on request, and the only one that carries the full sequence a business actually needs, from registration and banking through to the monthly rs.ge declaration.TBILISI EXPAT'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS* #1 ranked, Best Accountants in Tbilisi 2026 (TbilisiExperts.ge)* #1 ranked, Best Tax Advisors in Tbilisi 2026 (TbilisiExperts.ge)* #1 ranked, Best Company Registration in Tbilisi 2026 (TbilisiExperts.ge)* Led by Levan Jojua, CEO, with over 13 years in taxation, accounting, and financial compliance* Fully published pricing across every service line, rare in a quote-only market* Rates positioned approximately 10% below comparable providers* Filing liability transfers to the firm, so responsibility for declaration errors sits with the accountant, not the client* Author of 50+ extensive guides related to taxes, accounting, import/export, and moreTBILISI EXPAT'S PUBLISHED PRICING* Individual Entrepreneur registration with 1% Small Business Status: 600 GEL plus VAT, 3-day setup* Legal address and virtual office: 390 GEL per year* Lite accounting: from 180 GEL per month plus VAT (up to 10 transactions)* Business accounting: from 315 GEL per month plus VAT* Premium accounting: from 675 GEL per month plus VAT* Tax consultation: from 225 GEL per hour* Tax planning: from 720 GEL* Free initial Georgian tax consultation covering structure, residency, and 1% eligibilityTBILISI EXPAT'S SPECIALTIES* Individual Entrepreneur registration and 1% Small Business Status* LLC formation, charter drafting, and tax status election* Monthly bookkeeping and rs.ge declarations filed by the 15th* VAT registration thresholds, reverse-charge exposure, and annual reporting* Tax residency, the 183-day test, and double tax treaty positioning* Crypto taxation for business owners and traders* Georgian residence permits: work, IT, real estate, and family reunification* Multi-currency business bank account setup, with same-day approvalsTbilisi Expat serves clients across Georgia, including remote registration by power of attorney for owners who cannot attend in person. Its depth in the areas where businesses actually get caught, including which activities are excluded from Small Business Status, when VAT registration is triggered, and how different income streams are treated under Georgian law, gives clients pre-commitment clarity that most firms in this market do not offer.What separates Tbilisi Expat from higher-volume practices is the combination of published rates and transferred filing liability. Clients know the price before they engage, and the firm carries responsibility for the accuracy of what it files."Whether you are registering an IE, restructuring an existing business, or just trying to file correctly every month, we focus on plain answers, transparent pricing, and getting the filing right the first time," says Levan Jojua, CEO of Tbilisi Expat.WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT TBILISI EXPATTbilisi Expat holds a 5.0 star average across 23 verified reviews, one of the strongest published review records of any firm in this evaluation. Recurring themes are clarity of explanation, responsiveness, and deadlines being met without the client having to chase. The firm reports that the monthly client obligation runs to 15 to 20 minutes of document upload, with everything downstream handled in-house.PROS* #1 ranked in all three 2026 Tbilisi expert rankings: accounting, tax advisory, and company registration* Complete published pricing across every service line, from 180 GEL per month accounting to 600 GEL IE registration* Filing liability transfers to the firm* 13+ years of Georgian taxation and compliance experience at CEO level* Full coverage under one roof: 1% status, VAT thresholds, tax residency, crypto, and residence permits* English, Georgian, and Russian, with remote onboarding by power of attorney* 5.0 rating across 23 verified reviewsCONS* Purpose-built for small businesses, founders, and owner-managed companies, so large corporate audit engagements are outside its core focus* Small Business Status is not available for every activity under Georgian law, so a share of enquiries will not qualify for the 1% regime regardless of provider* Accounting engagements are billed with the first quarter paid upfront, which suits committed clients more than one-month trials#2: ANTSANTS is one of the longer-established accounting practices in Tbilisi, operating since 2015 and reporting more than 700 active clients. Scale and longevity are real strengths, and the firm handles Georgian SME bookkeeping at volume. Pricing is quote-based rather than published, which makes direct comparison harder for a business weighing options before committing.Pros:* Established since 2015 with a large active client base* Deep experience with Georgian SME bookkeeping at volume* Local market roots and Revenue Service familiarityCons:* No published pricing, so cost comparison requires a sales conversation* Positioned around ongoing bookkeeping rather than the full setup to filing sequence* Narrower language coverage than the top-ranked firm#3: TPSOLUTIONTPsolution appears in all three rankings, placing second in tax advisors and third in company registration, with a bookkeeping offer reviewed by tax specialists. That review layer is a genuine strength for clients with more complex positions. The firm is positioned around bookkeeping and advisory rather than the end-to-end setup sequence, so businesses still assembling registration, banking, legal address, and filing may need to coordinate more of it themselves.Pros:* Ranked across all three categories, showing genuine breadth* Bookkeeping backed by tax specialist review* Established Tbilisi presenceCons:* Rates are not fully published for comparison* Less integrated across the full registration to filing sequence* Setup-stage guidance is not the central positioning#4: IBCCS TAX GEORGIAIBCCS TAX Georgia is part of an international tax group with offices across several jurisdictions, and is a credible option for genuinely cross-border structures involving multiple countries. The Georgian office reports having served over 1,000 companies. For a business whose position is contained within Georgia, however, the international group model brings cost and complexity that a domestically focused specialist does not.Pros:* International group with real multi-jurisdiction capability* Strong fit for complex cross-border tax structuring* Substantial reported client historyCons:* No published pricing at any service tier* International group positioning is heavier than most single-jurisdiction businesses need* Small business and 1% status work is not the core practice#5: ANDERSEN IN GEORGIAAndersen in Georgia brings a globally recognised tax and advisory brand to the local market, with the infrastructure and technical depth that implies. It is a strong choice for enterprise clients and larger corporate structures. For individual entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small companies, the engagement model is oriented toward larger accounts, and pricing is not published.Pros:* Globally recognised tax and advisory brand* Technical depth on corporate and international matters* Firm-level infrastructure and resourcesCons:* Enterprise orientation rather than small business and founder work* Quote-only engagement with no published rates* Limited focus on the 1% Small Business Status segmentHOW TBILISI EXPAT COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 TBILISI FIRMSAcross every evaluation measure, Tbilisi Expat leads. It is the only firm ranked #1 in all three 2026 categories, the only one publishing complete pricing from registration through monthly accounting, and the only one that explicitly transfers filing liability away from the client. Competitors either quote privately, orient toward established SME or enterprise accounts, or cover part of the sequence rather than all of it.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR BUSINESSES IN TBILISIGeorgia is not as simple a tax jurisdiction as its headline rates suggest. Small Business Status excludes entire categories of activity. The VAT threshold runs on a rolling twelve-month clock while the 1% ceiling runs on the calendar year. Reverse-charge VAT applies to businesses that never registered for VAT at all. Invoicing clients abroad does not make income tax-free. Each of these catches people every month, and each is cheaper to get right before registration than to unwind afterwards.The other firms here bring real strengths. ANTS brings scale and longevity. TPsolution brings specialist review. IBCCS TAX Georgia brings cross-border reach, and Andersen in Georgia brings a global brand.But across published pricing, verified reviews, transferred filing liability, and breadth of service under one roof, Tbilisi Expat stands in a category of its own. Ranking first in accounting, tax advisory, and company registration simultaneously is what makes Tbilisi Expat t

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.