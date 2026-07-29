Ketotic Hypoglycemia International Announces Leadership Transition to Accelerate Awareness, Research, and Global Impact

Ketotic Hypoglycemia International Announces Leadership Transition; Founder Danielle Drachmann Moves to President; Amanda Roser Named Chief Executive Officer

Ketotic Hypoglycemia International is focused on building a scalable, high-impact organization that connects families, physicians, researchers, and partners to drive meaningful progress” — Amanda Roser, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ketotic Hypoglycemia International (KHI), a leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to children and families affected by idiopathicketotic hypoglycemia (IKH), today announced a leadership transition designed to expand awareness, advance research, and strengthen global impact.Founder Danielle Drachmann will transition from Chief Executive Officer to President andFounder, continuing to guide the organization’s mission and long-term vision. Amanda Roser has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will lead KHI’s next phase of strategicgrowth and operational expansion. Jacob Petersen will continue to serve as Chairman of theBoard, providing ongoing leadership and strategic support as the organization enters thisnext chapter. In his full-time role, Petersen serves as Senior Vice President, Head of GlobalResearch at Novo Nordisk.Ketotic hypoglycemia is one of the most common causes of low blood sugar in children, yetremains widely misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and under-researched. Families often facedelayed diagnoses, inconsistent care guidance, and limited clinical resources, highlightingthe urgent need for increased awareness, education, and research.“This organization was built from a deeply personal journey,” said Danielle Drachmann,Founder and President of KHI. “Like many families, we have lived the challenges of ketotichypoglycemia firsthand. What began as a need for answers and connection has grown into aglobal community. I am incredibly proud of what has been built and confident that this nextchapter will expand our reach and impact even further.”Amanda Roser steps into the CEO role bringing nearly two decades of experience inmarketing, operations, and organizational growth, along with a personal connection topatient advocacy.“As both a healthcare advocate and a parent navigating ketotic hypoglycemia, this mission isdeeply personal,” said Roser. “There is a significant opportunity to elevate awareness,support families, and accelerate clinical understanding. We are focused on building ascalable, high-impact organization that connects families, physicians, researchers, andpartners to drive meaningful progress.”Strategic Growth InitiativesUnder new leadership, KHI will focus on several key initiatives aimed at advancingunderstanding, improving patient outcomes, and expanding funding:● Raising global awareness of ketotic hypoglycemia through digital education, socialmedia, and community engagement● Advancing research and clinical collaboration by supporting publications, physicianpartnerships, and data-driven insights● Launching the first U.S.-based conference in 2027, bringing together clinicians,researchers, industry leaders, and families● Introducing a physician-led webinar series to expand education and clinical dialogue● Enhancing digital infrastructure, including website optimization and resourcedevelopment for families and healthcare providers● Expanding strategic partnerships with healthcare organizations, nutrition companies,and rare disease stakeholdersBuilding a Scalable, Volunteer-Driven OrganizationKHI will continue to operate as a 100% volunteer-driven nonprofit, with plans to expandstructured volunteer opportunities across marketing, fundraising, research support, andcommunity engagement.This model enables the organization to scale efficiently while remaining deeply connected tothe families it serves.A Growing Movement in Rare Disease AdvocacyThis leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for KHI as it evolves from a grassrootssupport network into a leading voice in rare disease advocacy, pediatric hypoglycemiaawareness, and patient-centered research.With increasing focus on early diagnosis, clinical education, and collaborative research, KHIaims to bridge the gap between families and the medical community, helping to drive fasterdiagnoses, better care pathways, and improved long-term outcomes for children worldwide.About Ketotic Hypoglycemia InternationalKetotic Hypoglycemia International is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to raisingawareness, supporting families, and advancing research for ketotic hypoglycemia. Througheducation, advocacy, and community-building, KHI works to improve understanding andoutcomes for children affected by this condition.

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