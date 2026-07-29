Ketotic Hypoglycemia International Announces Leadership Transition to Accelerate Awareness, Research, and Global Impact
Ketotic Hypoglycemia International Announces Leadership Transition; Founder Danielle Drachmann Moves to President; Amanda Roser Named Chief Executive Officer
ketotic hypoglycemia (IKH), today announced a leadership transition designed to expand awareness, advance research, and strengthen global impact.
Founder Danielle Drachmann will transition from Chief Executive Officer to President and
Founder, continuing to guide the organization’s mission and long-term vision. Amanda Roser
has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will lead KHI’s next phase of strategic
growth and operational expansion. Jacob Petersen will continue to serve as Chairman of the
Board, providing ongoing leadership and strategic support as the organization enters this
next chapter. In his full-time role, Petersen serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Global
Research at Novo Nordisk.
Ketotic hypoglycemia is one of the most common causes of low blood sugar in children, yet
remains widely misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and under-researched. Families often face
delayed diagnoses, inconsistent care guidance, and limited clinical resources, highlighting
the urgent need for increased awareness, education, and research.
“This organization was built from a deeply personal journey,” said Danielle Drachmann,
Founder and President of KHI. “Like many families, we have lived the challenges of ketotic
hypoglycemia firsthand. What began as a need for answers and connection has grown into a
global community. I am incredibly proud of what has been built and confident that this next
chapter will expand our reach and impact even further.”
Amanda Roser steps into the CEO role bringing nearly two decades of experience in
marketing, operations, and organizational growth, along with a personal connection to
patient advocacy.
“As both a healthcare advocate and a parent navigating ketotic hypoglycemia, this mission is
deeply personal,” said Roser. “There is a significant opportunity to elevate awareness,
support families, and accelerate clinical understanding. We are focused on building a
scalable, high-impact organization that connects families, physicians, researchers, and
partners to drive meaningful progress.”
Strategic Growth Initiatives
Under new leadership, KHI will focus on several key initiatives aimed at advancing
understanding, improving patient outcomes, and expanding funding:
● Raising global awareness of ketotic hypoglycemia through digital education, social
media, and community engagement
● Advancing research and clinical collaboration by supporting publications, physician
partnerships, and data-driven insights
● Launching the first U.S.-based conference in 2027, bringing together clinicians,
researchers, industry leaders, and families
● Introducing a physician-led webinar series to expand education and clinical dialogue
● Enhancing digital infrastructure, including website optimization and resource
development for families and healthcare providers
● Expanding strategic partnerships with healthcare organizations, nutrition companies,
and rare disease stakeholders
Building a Scalable, Volunteer-Driven Organization
KHI will continue to operate as a 100% volunteer-driven nonprofit, with plans to expand
structured volunteer opportunities across marketing, fundraising, research support, and
community engagement.
This model enables the organization to scale efficiently while remaining deeply connected to
the families it serves.
A Growing Movement in Rare Disease Advocacy
This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for KHI as it evolves from a grassroots
support network into a leading voice in rare disease advocacy, pediatric hypoglycemia
awareness, and patient-centered research.
With increasing focus on early diagnosis, clinical education, and collaborative research, KHI
aims to bridge the gap between families and the medical community, helping to drive faster
diagnoses, better care pathways, and improved long-term outcomes for children worldwide.
About Ketotic Hypoglycemia International
Ketotic Hypoglycemia International is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to raising
awareness, supporting families, and advancing research for ketotic hypoglycemia. Through
education, advocacy, and community-building, KHI works to improve understanding and
outcomes for children affected by this condition.
Amanda Roser
Ketotic Hypoglycemia International
+1 504-250-6912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
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