Patriot Select to Strengthen Independent Agent Partnerships at LAAIA’s 56th Annual Convention

Kelly Booten, COO, Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

Florida-based property insurer will meet with agency leaders and explore opportunities to support agents and homeowners across the state

Independent agents are essential to Florida’s property insurance marketplace. They understand their communities, advocate for their customers and help homeowners make informed decisions.” — Kelly Booten, COO, Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company will participate in the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies’ 56th Annual Convention, taking place July 30 through August 1 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

The convention brings together independent insurance agents, carriers and other industry professionals to exchange ideas, discuss developments affecting Florida’s insurance marketplace and build relationships that support agents and the consumers they serve.

LAAIA represents member agencies responsible for more than $3 billion in insurance premiums throughout Florida. This year’s convention theme, “Protecting Tomorrow,” will focus on collaboration, innovation and strategic partnerships as the industry responds to changing consumer needs, emerging technologies and an evolving insurance environment.

“Independent agents are essential to Florida’s property insurance marketplace,” said Kelly Booten, chief operating officer of Patriot Select. “They understand their communities, advocate for their customers and help homeowners make informed decisions about protecting their most important assets. We look forward to connecting with LAAIA members, listening to their perspectives and identifying additional ways Patriot Select can support their continued growth.”

Members of Patriot Select’s leadership and sales teams will attend the convention and meet with LAAIA stakeholders, independent agents and other industry partners. Discussions will focus on strengthening existing relationships and expanding opportunities to serve agencies and homeowners throughout South Florida’s tri-county region, Central Florida and other parts of the state.

Patriot Select works closely with independent insurance agents to provide dependable property insurance solutions tailored to the needs of Florida homeowners. The company combines experienced leadership, disciplined risk management and technology-supported service with a long-term commitment to Florida’s communities.

“LAAIA has built an influential network of insurance professionals who play an important role in the health of Florida’s insurance marketplace,” Booten added. “Patriot Select values the opportunity to participate in this year’s convention and continue building partnerships grounded in communication, trust and shared service to Florida homeowners.”

For more information about LAAIA’s 56th Annual Convention or to register, visit www.laaia.com/56th-annual-convention.

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About Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a Florida-based insurer focused on delivering reliable, financially disciplined property insurance solutions tailored to the unique risks facing Florida homeowners. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in underwriting, claims, catastrophe risk management, and insurance operations, Patriot Select combines advanced technology, strong agency partnerships, and disciplined financial management to provide long-term stability and responsive service across the state.

The company remains committed to strengthening Florida’s insurance market by delivering dependable coverage, maintaining strong capitalization, and supporting resilient communities throughout the Sunshine State.

For more information about Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company, visit Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

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