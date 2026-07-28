Research Highlights Property Improvements That May Enhance Buy-to-Let Performance

Industry commentators say that upgrades are increasingly being considered as landlords adapt to evolving market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Many landlords choose to modernise properties over time to reflect changing expectations and to maintain the overall quality of their accommodation.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Recent research indicates that many residential landlords have invested in property improvements in recent years, with renovation projects continuing to play an important role in maintaining rental properties and responding to changing tenant expectations.Industry commentators say that upgrades ranging from additional living space to energy efficiency improvements are increasingly being considered as landlords adapt to evolving market conditions and regulatory requirements.Additional Living Space Remains a Popular Investment.Research suggests that improvements which increase a property's usable floor space, such as loft conversions and extensions, can have a significant impact on both market value and rental appeal.Additional bedrooms, home office space and larger living areas continue to be sought after by a range of tenant groups, including families and professional sharers.Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages, said:"Many landlords review renovation projects as part of their long-term property management strategy. Improvements that increase usable living space can enhance a property's appeal, although the suitability of any project depends on the property itself, local planning requirements and market demand."Internal Improvements Can Increase Tenant Appeal.Landlords also continue to invest in internal upgrades including additional bathrooms, modern kitchens, updated flooring and general refurbishment.Industry observers say these improvements may help properties remain competitive within local rental markets while supporting long-term maintenance.Marshall commented:"Presentation and functionality remain important considerations for tenants. Many landlords choose to modernise properties over time to reflect changing expectations and to maintain the overall quality of their accommodation."Energy Efficiency Continues to Influence Property Decisions.Energy performance has become an increasingly important consideration across the residential property sector.Many landlords have undertaken improvements such as upgraded insulation, replacement windows, modern heating systems and other energy-efficiency measures as they respond to changing tenant preferences and evolving regulatory requirements.Some mortgage providers also offer lending products linked to energy-efficient homes or qualifying improvement works, although eligibility criteria and product availability vary between lenders.According to Liquid Expat Mortgages, specialist advisers can help borrowers understand the financing options available for refurbishment projects and energy-efficiency improvements.Financing Renovation Projects.Some landlords choose to fund property improvements through remortgaging or other specialist lending products, depending on their individual circumstances and available equity.Mortgage eligibility is assessed by lenders on a case-by-case basis and may depend on factors including property value, borrower circumstances and the purpose of the borrowing.Marshall said:"Financing arrangements form an important part of many refurbishment projects. Landlords typically consider both the scope of the proposed works and the available lending options before undertaking significant improvements."Property Quality Remains an Important Consideration.Alongside regulatory compliance, maintaining well-presented and well-maintained rental accommodation continues to be an important consideration for many landlords.Industry commentators say investment in property improvements reflects broader changes across the private rented sector, including evolving tenant expectations, increased attention to energy performance and the long-term management of residential assets.For UK expats and foreign national investors, specialist mortgage products remain available for eligible applicants undertaking property purchases or refurbishment projects, subject to lender criteria and individual circumstances.

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