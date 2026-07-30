Sonya Dunn Launches Historic General Election Campaign for Comptroller of Maryland

Sonya Dunn, Republican Nominee for Comptroller of Maryland Sonya Dunn, CEO of JEMH Enterprises Sonya Dunn for Comptroller of Maryland Logo

Business Executive, Retired Military Spouse, and Special Needs Mom Seeks to Make History While Delivering Independent Financial Oversight for Maryland Taxpayers

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business executive, entrepreneur, retired military spouse, and special needs mother, Sonya Dunn, is running to be the next Comptroller of Maryland to restore public trust in the state's financial management by bringing private-sector leadership, operational excellence, and transparent fiscal oversight to one of Maryland's most important independently elected constitutional offices. As Comptroller, she pledges to serve as a nonpartisan, independent taxpayer watchdog committed to protecting every taxpayer dollar.

Maryland has experienced consecutive years of structural budget deficits, billions of dollars in cost increases associated with the replacement of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a downgrade of the state's credit rating by Moody's Ratings, and a revision of the state's credit outlook from stable to negative by S&P Global Ratings. Dunn says these challenges underscore the need for more effective financial management and greater accountability in state government.

"I'm running because Maryland needs stronger financial leadership, better stewardship of taxpayer dollars, greater transparency, and an independent voice willing to ask the difficult questions, find solutions, and implement them," Dunn said. "Every Marylander deserves confidence that their government is managing public resources responsibly."

Dunn is the only African American woman nominated by the Republican Party for a statewide constitutional office in the United States. If elected, she would become the first Republican elected Comptroller of Maryland in more than a century, the first African American woman elected to statewide executive office in Maryland history, and the first African American woman elected as a state comptroller in United States history.

While recognizing the historic nature of her candidacy, Dunn says her campaign's sole focus is Maryland's financial future.

"History is meaningful, but it is not my reason for running," Dunn said. "My campaign is about offering Marylanders a vision of independent financial oversight, government accountability, technology modernization, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars."

"Marylanders deserve a Comptroller who works for taxpayers—not politicians," Dunn said. "As Comptroller, I will serve as an independent, nonpartisan taxpayer watchdog focused on protecting every tax dollar, increasing transparency, strengthening financial oversight, and ensuring state government is accountable to the people it serves."

The Comptroller of Maryland serves as the state's chief tax administrator and is a member of the Board of Revenue Estimates, the Board of Public Works, and the State Retirement and Pension System Board of Trustees—playing a critical role in forecasting state revenues, overseeing billions of dollars in public contracts, and helping safeguard Maryland's long-term fiscal health.

Dunn is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JEMH Enterprises LLC and brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning enterprise operations, finance, procurement, acquisition, technology integration, media, strategic communications, and data asset management. Her career includes leadership experience across the private, nonprofit, and government sectors, where she has helped organizations improve operational performance, strengthen accountability, and implement innovative technology solutions.

As the spouse of a retired United States Air Force Major General, the daughter of pastors, and the mother of four adult children—including two sons with developmental disabilities—Dunn says her family's experiences have shaped her commitment to servant leadership, fiscal responsibility, and advocacy for families at the state, national, and international levels.

"I understand the financial pressures facing families because I've lived them," Dunn said. "Marylanders deserve a government that lives within its means, spends responsibly, and protects essential services through sound financial management—not through waste, inefficiency, or short-term budget decisions."

Campaign Priorities

- Protect taxpayer dollars through stronger financial oversight and accountability.

- Increase transparency in state spending and financial reporting.

- Strengthen procurement oversight across state government.

- Fight fraud, waste, and abuse through independent audits and performance reviews.

- Modernize financial systems through technology innovation and data transparency.

- Improve government efficiency using proven enterprise management principles.

- Support economic growth, entrepreneurship, and small businesses.

- Restore public trust through ethical, transparent financial leadership.

- Put Maryland's local communities and everyday taxpayers first in every financial decision.

Dunn has served in advisory and international engagement roles with the American Red Cross, supported strategic partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense, and participated in leadership programs associated with the U.S. Department of State. She holds master's degrees in Business Administration and Procurement and Acquisition Management and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration in Finance.

Her campaign offers Maryland voters a choice grounded in executive leadership, financial stewardship, operational accountability, and a commitment to delivering measurable results for every taxpayer.

For more information about Sonya Dunn's campaign for Comptroller of Maryland, visit www.VoteSonyaDunn.com, subscribe to the email newsletter, or make a donation.

Authorized by Sonya Dunn for Maryland, Britney M. Garrett, Treasurer.

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