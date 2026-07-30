MooPlugins Launches with Video Lesson Activity on New Moodle™ Marketplace

MooPlugins introduces Video Lesson Activity for Moodle, now available on Moodle Marketplace. Video Lesson Activity in Moodle showing a required 95% watch threshold and student progress tracking.

MooPlugins launches to improve Moodle usability and learning experiences, with Video Lesson Activity now available on Moodle Marketplace.

A new product should start with a problem that is worth solving. If there is already a good solution, there is little reason for us to build another one.” — MooPlugins spokesperson

DEHRADUN, INDIA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitKea Technologies LLP has launched MooPlugins , a new Moodle-focused product and services brand built around a simple idea: improve Moodle’s usability, learning experience, and day-to-day administration through practical plugins and services.The launch comes as Moodle opens its new Moodle Marketplace, which replaced the long-running Plugins Directory on July 20, 2026. MooPlugins’ flagship plugin, Video Lesson Activity , is already available there as a free download. The plugin is also open source, with its source code available on GitHub for organizations and developers who want to review, contribute to, or deploy it directly.MooPlugins grew out of more than a decade of work on ScholarLMS, a learning management product built on Moodle core. Across different clients’ LMS environments, the team saw growing demand for video-driven learning and a recurring need for a dedicated video lesson experience within Moodle.Although Moodle already allows video files to be uploaded and embedded in courses, storing and delivering large video files directly through the LMS can become cumbersome as usage grows. Courses become heavier, storage requirements increase, and the Moodle server can end up carrying a workload that is difficult to scale efficiently.Organizations also needed more than video playback. They wanted to know whether students had actually watched a lesson, require a minimum watch percentage, prevent skipping ahead when necessary, and use video completion as part of the wider course flow.Those needs led to the development of Video Lesson Activity. Teachers can set required watch percentages, configure seeking behavior, review student engagement, and use Moodle activity completion and access restrictions to control progression through a course. The plugin also includes a reusable video library, support for multiple video sources, and scalable video delivery options.Additional product information , documentation and demos for Video Lesson Activity are available from MooPlugins.MooPlugins will also help small- and medium-scale Moodle operators build flexible environments using services such as AWS. Rather than pushing every organization toward the same architecture, the aim is to design an environment around its actual workload, technical capacity and expected growth.That work can include Moodle installation and setup, web and application servers, databases, storage, backups, migrations, scaling considerations and related infrastructure planning.“A useful Moodle setup should fit the organization running it,” the spokesperson said. “Some sites need a simple, reliable environment. Others need room to scale. The important thing is not to add complexity before it is needed, while still leaving a sensible path for growth.”MooPlugins plans to release additional Moodle plugins and improvements around course delivery, administration, reporting, integrations and eCommerce.The team is also exploring how AI can improve the experience of Moodle administrators and end users, particularly by reducing repetitive work, simplifying navigation, and helping people reach the information or action they need more quickly.Some plugins will address larger gaps in Moodle, while others may be smaller fixes, patches, or workflow improvements designed to remove friction from everyday Moodle use.About MooPluginsMooPlugins is a Moodle-focused product and services brand by BitKea Technologies LLP. It develops practical Moodle plugins and provides Moodle setup and infrastructure services, including flexible AWS-based environments for small- to medium-scale deployments. Its work focuses on improving the learning experience, simplifying administration and helping organizations build reliable Moodle platforms suited to their requirements.Moodle™ is a trademark of Moodle Pty Ltd. MooPlugins and BitKea Technologies LLP are independent of and are not affiliated with or endorsed by Moodle Pty Ltd.

Video Lesson Activity for Moodle™

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