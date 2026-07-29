Biological Sample Collection Kits Market Research Reveals Strong 10.8% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biological Sample Collection Kits Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biological sample collection kits market is witnessing significant expansion, fueled by increasing demand for reliable specimen collection and testing methods. This sector plays a vital role in healthcare and research by providing safe and efficient tools for collecting biological samples necessary for diagnosis, monitoring, and scientific studies. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and primary factors shaping this industry’s future.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Biological Sample Collection Kits Market

The biological sample collection kits industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Market value is expected to rise from $11.39 billion in 2025 to $12.78 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This previous expansion has been driven by increases in infectious disease testing initiatives, expansion of testing capacities at hospitals and diagnostic centers, early adoption of standardized swab and viral transport medium (VTM) kits, growth in clinical research, and heightened awareness regarding safe specimen handling protocols.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even faster, reaching $19.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. This surge is expected to be supported by the rising popularity of homecare and self-collection testing kits, broader use of DNA and RNA collection kits within genomics, increased application of blood and saliva kits for chronic disease detection and screening programs, growth in biobanking and longitudinal cohort studies, and a growing preference for kits that are user-friendly and stable during transport. Additional trends shaping this period include expanded diagnostic testing applications, increased adoption of remote sample collection, greater utilization of swabs, VTM, and blood kits in clinical environments, and a strong focus on maintaining sterility, safety, and sample integrity throughout collection, storage, and transport.

Download a free sample of the biological sample collection kits market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15995&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Biological Sample Collection Kits and Their Use

Biological sample collection kits refer to specialized tools designed for the safe and effective collection, preservation, and transportation of biological specimens such as blood, saliva, urine, or tissues. These kits generally include sterile containers, swabs, and preservatives that help maintain sample integrity, making them essential for accurate diagnostics and research studies.

Rising Infectious Diseases as a Primary Growth Driver for the Biological Sample Collection Kits Market

One of the major factors propelling the growth of this market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites and are often communicable between individuals. Several contributors to this rise include greater global travel, urbanization, antimicrobial resistance, environmental changes, and gaps in healthcare infrastructure. Biological sample collection kits are indispensable in managing infectious diseases by enabling the proper and safe collection of samples needed for diagnosis, monitoring, and research.

For instance, in March 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a leading U.S. public health agency, reported a 16% increase in tuberculosis cases in the United States between 2022 and 2023. The total number of cases reached 9,615, with the incidence rate increasing from 2.5 to 2.9 per 100,000 individuals. Notably, there were significant rises among Hispanic (23%) and Black (28%) populations within non-U.S.-born groups, reflecting demographic shifts in disease incidence. This example highlights how growing infectious disease rates are pushing demand for effective biological sample collection solutions.

View the full biological sample collection kits market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biological-sample-collection-kits-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Outlook for the Biological Sample Collection Kits Market

North America held the largest market share in 2025, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure and extensive diagnostic testing capabilities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments, expanding clinical research activities, and increasing awareness about specimen safety. The market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.