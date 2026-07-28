Keeta Partnership Helps ROAFD Achieve More Than 116% Rider Growth in Al-Ahsa

AL-AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROAFD, a third-party logistics (3PL) delivery partner based in Al-Ahsa, has achieved more than 116% rider growth through its partnership with Keeta, expanding the number of riders serving the platform from 30 to 65 while strengthening operational performance through data-driven collaboration and continuous business support.

Founded in January 2024, ROAFD partnered with Keeta in February 2024 with the goal of improving operational efficiency and creating sustainable growth opportunities. Today, 65 of the company's 70 riders operate on the Keeta platform, representing 93% of its total rider fleet.

Like many growing logistics providers, ROAFD initially faced challenges including underutilized rider capacity, inconsistent order volumes, and opportunities to strengthen operational processes. Working closely with Keeta's Partner Management team, the company implemented regular performance reviews, operational assessments, and continuous follow-ups to identify improvement opportunities and optimize day-to-day operations.

Through this collaborative approach, ROAFD enhanced service quality, streamlined internal processes, strengthened accountability across its teams, and developed stronger operational leadership. The partnership also enabled the company to make more informed, data-driven decisions while building a culture focused on continuous improvement and long-term performance.

The results have been significant. In addition to growing the number of riders serving Keeta from 30 to 65, ROAFD strengthened operational efficiency, improved team performance, and was recognized as one of Keeta's top-performing logistics partners in the Al-Ahsa region.

"Our partnership with Keeta has been about much more than delivery volumes," said Fahad Aldhubayti, Owner of ROAFD. "The continuous guidance, operational insights, and hands-on support from the team helped us identify opportunities to improve every aspect of our business. We've strengthened our operations, grown our rider network, and built a stronger organization that is well positioned for continued growth."

Jason Shen, General Manager, Keeta Saudi Arabia added: "At Keeta, we believe strong partnerships are built through collaboration, shared expertise, and continuous support. By combining technology with operational guidance and data-driven insights, we help our logistics partners strengthen performance, improve efficiency, and unlock sustainable growth. ROAFD's success demonstrates the value of working together to create long-term opportunities for businesses and riders alike."

ROAFD's journey reflects a broader transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia's logistics sector, where technology-enabled partnerships are helping local businesses improve operational excellence, strengthen service quality, and build more resilient organizations capable of supporting the Kingdom's rapidly evolving digital economy.

As Keeta continues expanding its network of logistics and merchant partners across Saudi Arabia, the company remains committed to empowering local businesses with the technology, operational expertise, and strategic support needed to grow, compete, and contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.

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