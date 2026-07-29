ETP Group Announces Thailand Market Expansion at AWS AI-Powered Retail Day 2026

Avinash Gowda VP – Asia Pacific, ETP Group Veer Ahuja, Director - Solution Architecture, ETP Group

Exclusive AWS Partner to showcase AI-powered unified commerce solutions through executive engagements with Thailand's retail leaders

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETP Group, Asia's leading unified commerce solutions provider, today announced its participation as an Exclusive Sponsorship Booth Partner at AWS AI-Powered Retail: From Vision to Action, taking place on August 4, 2026, at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the executive event brings together retail leaders to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping retail operations, customer engagement, and business growth. ETP Group's participation also marks the company's strategic expansion into the Thailand market, strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific region.Throughout the event, ETP Group will conduct a series of curated executive sessions for retail decision-makers, demonstrating practical applications of AI-powered unified commerce for enterprise retailers. The sessions will be led by Veer Ahuja, Director – Solution Architecture, and Avinash Gowda, Vice President – Asia Pacific of ETP Group, who will present retail use cases tailored to the evolving needs of Thailand's retail industry.The discussions will show how retailers can use unified commerce to connect stores, e-Commerce, inventory, order fulfillment, customer engagement, and data on a single platform, enabling clearer operations, faster decision-making, and better customer experiences.Visitors engaging with ETP Group during the event will learn how the company's cloud-native platforms support enterprise retailers across unified commerce, real-time inventory management, omni-channel fulfillment , promotions, customer engagement, and digital commerce operations. The executive sessions will focus on real-world retail transformation strategies, AI-enabled use cases, and operational best practices for large retail enterprises.ETP Group's participation at AWS Retail Day builds on nearly four decades of experience delivering enterprise retail technology across Asia-Pacific. Today, the company supports more than 500 retail brands across 17 countries with AI-powered, MACH-architecture platforms designed to help retailers modernize operations, improve agility, and deliver connected customer experiences.About AWS AI-Powered Retail: From Vision to ActionAWS AI-Powered Retail: From Vision to Action is an executive retail event hosted by Amazon Web Services, bringing together retail leaders, technology experts, and industry partners to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the retail industry through practical innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric experiences.About ETP GroupETP (operating as ETP Group and ETP International) is an innovative software product company focused on enterprise retail and e-Commerce businesses across APAC and India. With a 38+ year track record, strong localization capabilities, and deep retail expertise, ETP powers operations for over 500 brands across 17 countries.ETP's cloud-native, AI-powered platforms include POS, CRM, OMS, PIM, WMS, unified inventory, promotions, loyalty, order orchestration, marketplace management, and logistics integrations. Built on scalable MACH architecture, ETP enables enterprise retailers to modernize operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver unified commerce experiences at scale.ETP holds globally recognized certifications including ISO 27001, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 , PCI DSS, and PCI SSF.For more information, visit www.etpgroup.com Media ContactMedia Relations TeamETP GroupEmail: marketing@etpgroup.comWebsite: https://www.etpgroup.com/contact-us

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