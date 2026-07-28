Influential Women Profiles: Deborah Stotler, Senior Account Executive, Advancing Employee Benefit Solutions

HART, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing More Than 40 Years of Insurance Experience and a Relationship-Driven Approach to Organizations Across MichiganDeborah Stotler is a Senior Account Executive with Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company, bringing more than four decades of experience in the insurance industry and a longstanding commitment to helping organizations and employees access meaningful supplemental benefit solutions. Based in Hart, Michigan, Deborah specializes in the supplemental voluntary benefits market, partnering with employers throughout Michigan across industries including education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, associations, entertainment, and athletic organizations.Throughout her career, Deborah has developed a consultative approach focused on understanding each organization’s unique needs and helping employers create benefit offerings that provide value to their workforce. She works closely with companies to implement voluntary benefits programs that are 100% employee-funded, allowing employees to access supplemental coverage options without creating additional direct costs for employers.Armed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications from Michigan State University, Deborah has built a reputation for delivering practical, employee-focused solutions that are easy for organizations to adopt and valuable for employees seeking additional financial protection. Her ability to connect with clients, understand their priorities, and provide tailored recommendations has been a cornerstone of her success.One of Deborah’s proudest professional accomplishments was becoming the first person in her company to achieve a million-dollar production milestone. This achievement reflects her consistency, dedication, and commitment to excellence throughout her career. More than simply a professional accomplishment, it represents decades of hard work, strong relationships, and a genuine passion for serving others.Deborah attributes her success to maintaining a positive mental attitude, a strong work ethic, and the values instilled in her from an early age. She believes that there are no shortcuts to success and that commitment, perseverance, and consistency are essential qualities for long-term achievement. Throughout her career, she has learned the importance of continuing forward through challenges and embracing growth opportunities, even when the path does not unfold exactly as expected.Deborah believes that young women entering the insurance industry have tremendous opportunities for success. She recognizes that women often bring valuable strengths to the field, including strong communication skills, empathy, and the ability to create comfort and trust during important conversations. She encourages women to focus on relationships, remain open to learning, and approach each opportunity with confidence.Rather than focusing on obstacles, Deborah prioritizes meeting people, understanding their needs, and building lasting connections. Her client relationships often extend beyond business, with many individuals becoming lifelong friends. She believes that treating people with genuine care and respect is the foundation of meaningful professional relationships.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Deborah values time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoys traveling. Whether sharing memories from trips to France or celebrating everyday moments with loved ones, she believes that life’s most meaningful experiences come from connection and relationships.At 68 years old and approaching 69, Deborah continues to bring enthusiasm, energy, and passion to her work. She believes fulfillment comes from staying engaged in meaningful work while maintaining balance and appreciating the people and experiences that matter most.Guided by faith, kindness, and a commitment to service, Deborah Stotler continues to make a positive impact in the insurance industry by helping organizations enhance their benefit offerings and ensuring employees have access to valuable protection options. Her career reflects not only professional success but also a lifelong dedication to helping others and building lasting relationships.Learn More about Deborah Stotler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Deborah-Stotler Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.