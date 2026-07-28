Three New Countries Join the World Heritage List: A Major Milestone for Africa and SIDS

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, held in Busan, Republic of Korea, marks a historic milestone for Africa and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). With the inscription of three new properties located in the Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe, and South Sudan, three countries have joined the World Heritage List for the first time.

This achievement reflects the sustained efforts undertaken by UNESCO and its partners, as part of the implementation of the Priority Africa initiative, to make the World Heritage List more representative and ensure that it better reflects the world’s cultural and natural richness and diversity.

The inscription of this property, including its placement on the World Heritage List in Danger, strengthens our resolve to work even more closely with UNESCO and the international community to conserve its Outstanding Universal Value for the benefit of present and future generations. Through this inscription, South Sudan joins the family of World Heritage nations. This inscription is not only a victory for our people but also a contribution to humanity's shared heritage and our collective responsibility to protect it. Hon. Sarah Nyanath Elija Yong Kier, Ministry of Culture, Museums and National Heritage of South Sudan.

When the World Heritage Strategy for Africa (2022–2029) was adopted by the World Heritage Committee in 2021, twelve African countries had no properties inscribed on the World Heritage List. Five years later, that number was cut in half.

These achievements are part of a broader momentum driven by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, aimed at strengthening support for the 26 States Parties that are still not represented on the World Heritage List, as reflected in the recent World Heritage Strategy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 2026–2034, adopted by the World Heritage Committee at its 48th session.

Each site that joins the List brings a new perspective on human history and enriches our collective understanding of the world. From the Medinas of the Historic Sultanates of the Comoros to the Roças of Sao Tome and Principe, and the Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape in South Sudan, these inscriptions illustrate the diversity of experiences, knowledge systems, traditions and ecosystems that shape our planet. They serve as a reminder of how essential it is to continue efforts to identify, protect and keep our shared heritage alive.