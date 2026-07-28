The Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia advance women’s leadership in education

The Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), in partnership with Australia through the BEQUAL program, marked the Lao Women’s Union (LWU) establishment day with a public event and training activities held in Vientiane on 27 and 28 July 2026. The event was chaired by Dr Daravone Kittiphanh, Vice-Minister of Education and Sports and Ms Benita Sommerville, Deputy Ambassador of Australia, and brought together nearly 250 participants for the celebrations including Directors General of MoES departments, LWU members, representatives from mass organisations and party institutions, media directors and journalists. Guests of honour included Ms Phasouk Vongvichit, Vice-President of Central Lao Women Union, Ms Mina Sivilay, Deputy Secretary General, Central Committee, Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union, Mr Savankhone Razmountry, President of the Lao Journalist Association, Former Vice-Minister of Information Culture and Tourism, Dr Phout Simmalavong, former Minister of Education and Sports and Ms Soutsachay Douangsavanh, President of MoES Women Union.

Dr Daravone highlighted the importance of collective action to promote gender equality and protect children. “Today’s event is a strong statement that gender equality and child protection are everyone’s responsibility. It must be part of our daily practice in schools, in our institutions, and in the way we work together for the future of our children. It reflects MoES’ commitment to turning policy into action through practical tools, stronger partnerships, and wider public awareness, and we are grateful for Australia’s continued support to these important priorities.”

Ms Benita Sommerville added “Australia is proud to stand alongside MoES in supporting child protection, gender equality, and the leadership of women in education. What makes this partnership so valuable is not only its long history, but the way we translate shared values into actions, through practical tools, training, communication, and collaboration that make a difference for schools and communities.”