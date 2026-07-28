Sheba Medical Center Collaborates with OpenAI on Its First International Healthcare Deployment

A Major Step in the Hospital’s AI Transformation, Collaboration Will Provide Clinicians with OpenAI's Most Advanced Clinical Reasoning Platform

We are not just implementing AI in medicine but building a fully AI-powered hospital, and providing secure access to the world’s most advanced AI is a decisive step in that transformation.” — Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheba Medical Center announced today a collaboration with OpenAI on the first international deployment of the company's enterprise healthcare AI platform. Through the collaboration, physicians, nurses, researchers, and staff will gain secure access to an advanced AI-powered clinical reasoning platform that synthesizes the latest medical evidence to support faster, better-informed clinical decisions.Led by the AI Center at ARC, Sheba's global healthcare transformation engine, the deployment marks a major milestone in the medical center's mission to become a fully AI-powered hospital, and one of the first large-scale deployments of advanced generative AI across an entire hospital, providing a model for health systems globally. As OpenAI's first international hospital partner, Sheba will also help shape the future of AI in healthcare by providing feedback, research, and real-world clinical insights to OpenAI, informing the continued development of AI technologies for healthcare organizations worldwide.The agreement will provide clinicians across Sheba's hospital network and mobile devices with secure access to OpenAI's most advanced AI models through its ChatGPT for Healthcare platform, capable of synthesizing millions of peer-reviewed research papers, clinical guidelines, and public health sources. Every response includes citations, journal references, and publication dates, enabling clinicians to verify the evidence underpinning each recommendation.The collaboration will also enable Sheba to integrate its own institutional knowledge, including clinical protocols, care pathways, and policy documents, ensuring responses reflect the hospital's approved standards and clinical practices. Beyond clinical use, the platform will support administrative and operational workflows, helping automate routine tasks, reduce documentation burdens, and improve efficiency across the organization. Sheba will also receive early access to OpenAI's latest models, enabling advanced research through OpenAI's API alongside the medical center's own AI technologies.“We are not just implementing AI in medicine but building a fully AI-powered hospital, and providing secure access to the world’s most advanced AI is a decisive step in that transformation,” said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center and Founder and Director of ARC. “Physicians, nurses, and researchers at Sheba will now have a powerful clinical reasoning tool at their fingertips, one that surfaces the best available evidence in seconds, reduces administrative burden and burnout, and frees clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients.”Sheba's appointment as OpenAI's first international hospital partner builds on years of leadership in clinical AI innovation. Through the ARC AI Center, the medical center has embedded artificial intelligence across multiple areas of care, from its SmartER ambient AI platform in the emergency department to AI-powered imaging, predictive analytics, and clinical decision support systems. The OpenAI collaboration represents the next step in making AI foundational infrastructure across the entire hospital, following other high-level tech advancements, including a 2025 collaboration with NVIDIA and Mount Sinai. The initiative was made possible through wide-scale planning and development under the direction of Alon Agmon, the AI Center’s Director of Technology.The collaboration has been designed with rigorous security and governance safeguards. OpenAI's models will not be trained on Sheba's data, while patient information will remain protected through enterprise-grade security, data isolation, and comprehensive audit capabilities that align with healthcare regulatory requirements. The platform is designed to support clinical reasoning and decision-making, while all medical decisions remain solely the responsibility of Sheba's healthcare professionals.“Healthcare is where AI can make some of its most meaningful contributions, supporting the people who deliver care every day,” said Orian English, GTM Leader, OpenAI EMEA. “We’re excited to collaborate with Sheba Medical Center to bring advanced AI to clinicians, researchers, and staff in a way that is secure, responsible, and grounded in real clinical needs.”Implementation will be led by the AI Center at ARC and will begin across Sheba's clinical, research, and operational teams in the coming months. As one of the world's leading healthcare innovation ecosystems, ARC will oversee deployment while continuing to work with international health systems, industry partners, and researchers to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI across global healthcare.***About Sheba Medical CenterThe largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research, and healthcare transformation. Sheba’s City of Health unites specialty hospitals, research and simulation centers, a virtual hospital, and its innovation arm ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), which connects entrepreneurs and clinicians to advance the development and implementation of new AI and tech solutions in healthcare, and accelerates the adoption of innovation both within the hospital and in health systems worldwide. Sheba is one of the top-ten hospitals in the world, having been ranked a World’s Best Hospital by Newsweek for the last eight consecutive years (2019–2026). For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com or https://arcinnovation.org

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