Biodegradable Hemostat Market Trends Support A 10.8% CAGR Outlook Through The Forecast Period

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The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Hemostat Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biodegradable hemostat market is witnessing significant expansion as medical technology advances and the demand for safer, more efficient surgical aids grows. With increasing surgical volumes and technological improvements fueling this trend, the market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and other important factors shaping its future.

Biodegradable Hemostat Market Size and Growth Forecast

The biodegradable hemostat market has experienced rapid growth recently and is expected to continue this trajectory. Market value is projected to rise from $0.97 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This recent growth period was largely driven by dependence on traditional non-absorbable hemostats, expanding surgical procedure volumes, enhanced hospital infrastructure, increased awareness of blood loss management, and the adoption of basic wound care technologies.

Download a free sample of the biodegradable hemostat market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25706&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even more robustly, reaching $1.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. Key factors supporting this forecast include innovations in polymer and biomaterial sciences, a rise in minimally invasive surgeries, increased trauma and emergency cases, broader regulatory approvals for biodegradable products, and the proliferation of ambulatory surgical centers. Predicted market trends also highlight the growing preference for absorbable hemostats, biocompatible materials, and their expanded use in laparoscopic and trauma-related procedures, along with demand for ready-to-use, user-friendly products.

Understanding What a Biodegradable Hemostat Is

A biodegradable hemostat is a medical device designed to help stop bleeding by accelerating the body’s natural clotting process. Unlike traditional options, these hemostats are engineered to safely degrade and be absorbed by the body over time, which means they do not require surgical removal after use. These devices are developed with biocompatibility in mind to reduce the risk of adverse reactions and to support the healing process efficiently.

View the full biodegradable hemostat market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-hemostat-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Increasing Surgical Procedures as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the most significant factors pushing the biodegradable hemostat market forward is the rising number of surgical operations worldwide. Surgical procedures—which involve medical interventions performed by professionals to treat or manage various health conditions—are increasing partly due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that often necessitate surgery. Biodegradable hemostats offer advantages in such surgeries by eliminating the need for device removal and lowering the risk of complications after the procedure. For example, in January 2025, Intuitive Surgical Inc., a US-based medical device company, reported that general surgery procedures outside the US grew by about 35% in 2024 following a 42% increase in 2023. Colorectal surgeries contributed the most to this growth in volume during both years. This rising trend in surgical procedures is thus a key driver for market expansion.

Regional Overview of the Global Biodegradable Hemostat Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biodegradable hemostat market. The comprehensive market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market distribution and growth opportunities.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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