Bar wins national award for paralegal conference marketing

The Florida Bar has received a national marketing award from the Association for Continuing Legal Education for its promotional campaign supporting the inaugural Florida Bar Paralegal Conference.

The Bar earned ACLEA's Best Award for Professional Excellence in Marketing during the organization's annual meeting in Boston. Programs Division Director Terry Hill and Marketing Manager Rob Saravia accepted the award on the Bar's behalf.

The inaugural conference, held March 6 in Orlando, was created to provide Florida's paralegal community with a continuing legal education program tailored specifically to paralegals.

According to the award submission, organizers anticipated 80 attendees, but 242 registered for the conference, exceeding projections by more than 200%. The event sold out and established a waiting list. Eighty-four percent of attendees rated the conference "Excellent" or "Very Good," and post-conference sales of CLE recordings generated more than $9,000.

Registration is now open for the second Florida Bar Paralegal Conference, scheduled for March 5, 2027, at the Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa at Disney Springs.