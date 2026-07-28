Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County launches workers’ compensation program

Joseph D. Lee, an experienced workers’ compensation attorney who has spent decades advocating for injured employees and their families, has joined the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County as a workers’ compensation attorney.

Workers injured on the job often face significant challenges, including medical expenses, lost wages and uncertainty about their legal rights. The workers’ compensation program will provide guidance and legal assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents navigating the workers’ compensation system, according to the Legal Aid Society.

“We are committed to ensuring that injured workers have access to experienced legal representation and understand the benefits available to them,” Lee said. “Many workers are unaware of their rights after a workplace injury. Our goal is to help them obtain the benefits they deserve and move forward with confidence.”

The program will assist eligible individuals with workers’ compensation matters, including claims for medical treatment, wage-loss benefits, and other issues that arise after workplace injuries.

“Access to justice includes access to legal help when a workplace injury threatens a family’s financial stability,” said Robert Bertisch, executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County. “We are excited to expand our services and strengthen our commitment to the working families of Palm Beach County.”