$1 million gift endows constitutional law chair at UF Law

The University of Florida's Levin College of Law will establish a new endowed chair in constitutional law after receiving a $1 million gift from alumnus and Coral Gables attorney Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr., university officials announced.

"I am excited for the future of the University of Florida under the leadership of its new president, Stuart R. Bell, whom I've known for many years," said Culverhouse, a longtime supporter of UF Law. "I have seen firsthand the impact of his leadership and am proud to support the vision he brings to the University of Florida."

The Culverhouse gift represents one of the first major philanthropic investments since Bell began serving as UF's 14th president on July 1.

During Bell's decade as president of the University of Alabama, Culverhouse donated more than $20 million to the university.

"One of the greatest privileges of serving as president is partnering with alumni and friends who believe deeply in the future of this university," Bell said. "Hugh's generosity reflects the confidence our supporters have in what UF can accomplish together. I'm honored to begin my presidency with a gift that will strengthen UF's role in shaping the future of legal education."

UF Law is among the nation's top 25 law schools for faculty impact, according to the university, and the new Culverhouse Chair "will ensure the college leads national conversations on issues of critical importance to American democracy."

"We are excited to launch a national search to recruit a leading constitutional law scholar to join our talented faculty," said Interim Dean Merritt E. McAlister. "We are so grateful to Mr. Culverhouse for his renewed support of UF Law, and this gift will strengthen our reputation in this critically important field."