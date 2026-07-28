Tara Amini, DMSc, PA-C, Recognized By Influential Women, Transforms Healthcare Access Through Innovation

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice-Driven Healthcare Leader Combines Clinical Expertise, Public Health Integration, and Community Outreach to Serve Underserved PopulationsTara Amini, DMSc, PA-C, is a Certified Physician Associate and nationally recognized healthcare leader dedicated to improving access to high-quality, compassionate care for underserved and marginalized populations. With more than two decades of experience in primary care, addiction medicine, gender-affirming care, and women’s health, Dr. Amini has built her career around breaking down barriers within healthcare and creating innovative models that bring essential services directly to the communities that need them most.Based in Fresno, California, Dr. Amini serves at the forefront of community healthcare, working primarily within federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and nonprofit healthcare systems, including Clinica Sierra Vista and Blackstone Community Health Center. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to clinical excellence, public health integration, and advancing healthcare equity through accessible, patient-centered solutions.Dr. Amini’s journey into medicine is deeply connected to her personal experiences. As a former refugee who spent more than two years living in a refugee camp in Germany, she witnessed firsthand the power of healthcare as a universal and non-discriminatory resource. While helping neighbors navigate medical appointments and access healthcare services, she discovered a passion for supporting individuals who faced uncertainty and limited resources.That experience became the foundation of her professional mission: to provide compassionate, inclusive care to people regardless of their background, circumstances, or barriers they may encounter. Her journey from Iran to medical school at Loma Linda University shaped her perspective on resilience, service, and the importance of creating healthcare systems where every person feels valued.Throughout her career, Dr. Amini has worked with organizations including Planned Parenthood and Clinica Sierra Vista, where she pioneered and developed a comprehensive mobile and street medicine program from the ground up. The program was designed to bring healthcare directly into the community and now provides a wide range of services, including primary care, addiction treatment, psychiatric services, reproductive healthcare, HIV prevention, and minor procedures.Through mobile healthcare and community-based medicine, Dr. Amini has helped redefine how care can be delivered to individuals who may experience significant barriers accessing traditional healthcare settings. Her approach focuses on meeting patients where they are, building trust, and creating long-term relationships that support better health outcomes.In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Amini is a dedicated advocate, educator, and leader within the physician associate profession. She serves in leadership roles with the California Academy of Physician Associates (CAPA) and PAs in Virtual Medicine and Telemedicine, where she contributes to professional development, healthcare policy, education, and the advancement of telehealth standards.A TNT Addiction Medicine Fellow with the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Amini continues to expand her expertise in addiction care and behavioral health. She has also pursued advanced psychiatric training to better address the complex needs of patients experiencing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and social barriers affecting their overall well-being.Dr. Amini attributes her success to the resilience shaped by her refugee background, her multilingual abilities, and her commitment to serving others. Over more than 20 years in medicine, she has remained focused on improving healthcare access for vulnerable communities while continuing to learn, grow, and adapt as the healthcare landscape evolves.She also credits the mentors and leaders who have supported her throughout her career, including Dr. Delisi, Dr. Ayala, Dr. Gousse, and Dr. Meave. Her experiences with organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the University of Southern California, Providence, and Clinica Sierra Vista have provided valuable opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and strengthen her leadership skills.The best career advice Dr. Amini has received is simple: keep going. This philosophy has guided her through complex challenges in healthcare and has helped her remain focused on creating meaningful change. She believes persistence, adaptability, and dedication are essential qualities for healthcare professionals committed to improving systems and serving communities.Throughout her career, Dr. Amini has worked to build stronger connections between public health organizations, clinical systems, and community partners. Her efforts have expanded mobile healthcare and telemedicine services while promoting integrated approaches that connect addiction treatment, mental healthcare, and primary care with dignity and purpose.For young women entering healthcare, Dr. Amini encourages seeking mentorship, embracing opportunities, and remaining open to growth. She believes that meaningful progress comes from showing up consistently, even during difficult moments, and learning from those who have already navigated similar challenges.She also emphasizes the importance of trusting one’s voice and recognizing the value of diverse perspectives, especially when advocating for individuals and communities whose needs are often overlooked. According to Dr. Amini, healthcare requires professionals who are willing to challenge limitations, pursue lifelong learning, and advocate for meaningful change.Looking toward the future, Dr. Amini believes one of the greatest opportunities in healthcare is expanding services for unsheltered and underserved populations. She recognizes that fragmented systems of care remain a major challenge but believes stronger partnerships between healthcare organizations, public health agencies, and community providers can create more effective solutions.By continuing to develop collaborative models that combine mobile outreach, telemedicine, and comprehensive healthcare services, Dr. Amini believes communities can improve access, continuity of care, and health outcomes for some of the most vulnerable populations.At the core of Dr. Amini’s work are the values of honesty, integrity, and respect. She believes every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion, and understanding, regardless of their circumstances. These principles guide the way she interacts with patients, colleagues, and communities while shaping the healthcare models she helps create.A passionate advocate for women, underserved populations, and equitable healthcare access, Dr. Amini remains committed to transforming healthcare delivery and creating systems that are more inclusive, connected, and compassionate. Through her clinical expertise, leadership, and unwavering dedication to service, she continues to make a lasting impact on patients, providers, and communities throughout California and beyond.Learn More about Dr. Tara Amini:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tara-Amini or through her profile on Clinica Sierra Vista, https://clinicasierravista.org/team/doctors-clinicians/tara-amini-dmsc-pa-c/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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