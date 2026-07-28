Influential Women Showcase Loretta L. Donovan: Executive Coach Transforming Healthcare Leadership

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President of iAttain Brings Decades of Experience in Organizational Development, Physician Coaching, and Leadership Transformation to Help Professionals and Organizations ThriveLoretta L. Donovan is an accomplished executive coach and organizational leadership expert recognized for her ability to guide senior professionals through complex transitions while helping organizations build stronger cultures, improve collaboration, and achieve sustainable growth. As President of iAttain, Loretta partners with healthcare leaders, executives, and organizations to align strategy, people, and purpose—creating environments where individuals and teams can perform at their highest potential.With decades of experience spanning the healthcare, higher education, technology, and nonprofit sectors, Loretta has built a distinguished career focused on leadership development, organizational learning, employee engagement, and culture transformation. Her work centers on helping leaders better understand themselves, strengthen relationships, and create meaningful change within their organizations.A Professional Fellow with the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Loretta combines evidence-based coaching practices with extensive leadership experience to support executives and physicians navigating professional growth, organizational challenges, and periods of transition. Through iAttain, she works with leaders to develop more collaborative, human-centered approaches that strengthen both organizational effectiveness and workplace culture.Loretta’s academic foundation reflects her interdisciplinary commitment to understanding how people learn, develop, and lead. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and later received her Master of Arts Degree in Education with high honors. She continued her advanced studies at Columbia University’s Teachers College, where she pursued doctoral studies in Organizational Learning and Leadership.In addition to her academic achievements, Loretta expanded her executive expertise through an executive leadership program at the Wharton School. She also completed numerous specialized certifications including: Overcoming Immunity to Change Coaching and Facilitation, Physician Development Coaching, the EQi Emotional Intelligence assessment, and the Center for Creative Leadership’s Benchmarks tools.Throughout her career, Loretta has held influential leadership positions, including serving as Chief Learning Officer for Health Quest, where she led enterprise-wide talent development and leadership initiatives. Her experience in healthcare leadership has given her a unique perspective on the challenges facing physicians, executives, and organizations as they adapt to an evolving industry landscape.Beyond her executive roles, Loretta has contributed to higher education as a faculty member at both Columbia University and New York University. She is also widely published in areas including appreciative inquiry, transformative learning, and narrative-based approaches to well-being, further demonstrating her commitment to advancing knowledge in leadership and organizational development. As a coach, she brings that expertise to clinicians and leaders at major medical systems in the New York City metropolitan area.Loretta attributes her success to being fearless and remaining open to opportunities, including those she did not initially anticipate. Throughout her career, she has embraced new experiences, stepped into unfamiliar situations, and built meaningful relationships that have contributed to both her personal and professional growth.She believes that taking on new challenges has been essential to her development as a leader. Each opportunity has expanded her perspective, strengthened her skills, and allowed her to better understand the people and organizations she serves.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Loretta received was to expand the size and scope of the organizations in which she worked. Moving from a smaller hospital environment to the headquarters of a larger healthcare system provided her with broader insight into organizational dynamics and strengthened her ability to connect with executives and physicians.That experience reinforced her belief that exposure to different environments and leadership levels is critical for professional growth. By understanding the complexities of larger organizations, Loretta was able to develop a more comprehensive approach to leadership development and organizational change.For young women entering her industry, Loretta encourages them to be curious, remain open to opportunities, and embrace experiences that challenge them. She believes that meaningful growth often occurs when individuals step into larger roles, explore unfamiliar environments, and trust their ability to succeed.She also emphasizes the importance of valuing every voice, fostering inclusion, and building strong professional relationships. According to Loretta, successful leadership requires confidence, continuous learning, and a willingness to pivot.Looking toward the future, Loretta sees one of the greatest opportunities in her field as developing the next generation of leaders. She is passionate about encouraging emerging professionals to take ownership of their careers and recognize their ability to influence positive change.At the same time, she acknowledges the ongoing challenge of balancing professional responsibilities with personal well-being. Loretta believes strong leadership development, mentorship, and supportive workplace cultures are essential in helping professionals succeed both personally and professionally.Inclusivity remains one of Loretta’s most important values. She believes that every individual deserves to be heard, respected, and recognized for their contributions, regardless of their role or position within an organization. By listening to diverse perspectives and creating environments where people feel valued, she believes teams become stronger, more innovative, and more effective.Outside of her professional work, Loretta remains actively involved in civic and philanthropic efforts in Connecticut. She supports causes including metastatic breast cancer research, autism and public service initiatives, reflecting her ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in her community.Through her work with iAttain and her lifelong dedication to leadership development, Loretta L. Donovan continues to help individuals and organizations unlock insight, navigate change, and lead with greater purpose. Her combination of executive experience, coaching expertise, and commitment to human-centered leadership positions her as a trusted partner for those seeking meaningful and lasting transformation.Learn More about Loretta L. Donovan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lorettal-donovan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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