Influential Women Spotlight: Kimberly Guess: Retired Professional School Counselor And Advocate For Student Success

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After More Than Three Decades Serving Fort Worth ISD, Dr. Guess Continues Her Mission of Empowering Individuals Through Education, Leadership, and Compassionate SupportKimberly Guess, Ed.D., is a retired Professional School Counselor with Fort Worth ISD who dedicated more than 30 years of service to education, student advocacy, and instructional leadership. Throughout her career, Dr. Guess built a reputation as a compassionate counselor, mentor, and leader committed to helping students overcome challenges, discover opportunities, and develop the confidence needed to achieve their goals.Her passion for counseling was deeply personal. During her own high school experience, Dr. Guess never had the opportunity to know her school counselor or receive guidance about her future. That absence became the foundation of her professional purpose and inspired her to become the type of counselor students could consistently rely on for direction, advocacy, and support.Dr. Guess entered the field with a clear mission: to ensure students felt seen, heard, and supported. She believed that education extended far beyond academic achievement, recognizing that social-emotional development, personal growth, and access to resources were equally important components of long-term success.During her distinguished career with Fort Worth ISD, Dr. Guess served in multiple roles, including Professional School Counselor, Assistant Principal, Department Chair, and Special Education Lead Teacher. Through each position, she remained committed to creating supportive environments where students could thrive academically, socially, and personally.As a Professional School Counselor, Dr. Guess provided comprehensive counseling services aligned with the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) National Model. Her responsibilities included 504 coordination, ARD committee collaboration, dyslexia support, attendance interventions, credit recovery initiatives, and college readiness planning. She worked closely with students, families, teachers, and administrators to remove barriers and create pathways for student achievement.Beyond her direct counseling responsibilities, Dr. Guess contributed to numerous districtwide initiatives, including College Board SSD coordination, equity initiatives, and trauma response teams. She also supported student leadership organizations and mentoring programs designed to encourage engagement, responsibility, and personal development. Her dedication to student advocacy and excellence was recognized by her school board, which honored her contributions to counseling and student support.Dr. Guess’s leadership philosophy was shaped by the values instilled by her parents. Growing up with two brothers, she was raised with the expectation that excellence should always be the goal, whether in academics, athletics, or any other endeavor. The message of “do your best” was one she carried throughout her life and continues to apply to her professional and personal commitments.Her father, a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, and her mother, a retired registered nurse, served as powerful examples of dedication, discipline, and perseverance. Dr. Guess watched her mother continue her education and career while raising a family, and she admired the commitment both parents demonstrated in everything they pursued. Their example taught her the importance of integrity, hard work, and giving 100% in every situation.Dr. Guess earned her Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from Walden University, a Master of Education with Principal Certification from Concordia University Texas, and a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Texas Wesleyan University. Her educational background, combined with decades of hands-on experience, allowed her to develop a comprehensive understanding of student needs, educational systems, and effective leadership practices.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Dr. Guess has followed throughout her journey is: “Change the things you can, and change your attitude about the things that you can’t.”She believes adaptability is essential, especially in education, where policies, expectations, and challenges are constantly evolving. For Dr. Guess, success comes from recognizing what can be changed, accepting what cannot, and continuing to approach every responsibility with commitment and excellence.She encourages young women entering education to take each day as it comes, remain open to change, and build strong professional relationships. Dr. Guess emphasizes the importance of having trusted colleagues who understand the challenges of the profession and can provide encouragement, perspective, and support. She believes teamwork is essential at every level of an organization, including leadership roles, because meaningful progress is always built through collaboration.Reflecting on the current education landscape, Dr. Guess identifies challenges facing professional school counselors, particularly regarding the evolving role of student support. She believes counselors have historically played an important role in helping students navigate academic, personal, and emotional challenges, but increasing limitations have shifted much of the focus toward academic responsibilities.Dr. Guess believes that social-emotional support remains a critical part of preparing students for the future. While academic success is important, she emphasizes that communication, problem-solving, resilience, and interpersonal skills are equally necessary for students entering adulthood and the workforce. She believes these foundational life skills help students become successful beyond the classroom.After officially retiring on December 31, 2025, Dr. Guess is beginning an exciting new chapter by establishing her own practice, allowing her to continue supporting and empowering individuals outside of the traditional school system. This next phase reflects her lifelong commitment to helping others achieve meaningful personal and professional growth.At the center of everything Dr. Guess does are the values of ethics, integrity, and doing what is right. She believes that every decision should be guided by a strong moral compass and a commitment to serving others with honesty and accountability.For Dr. Guess, mistakes and challenges are a natural part of life, but what matters is having the right intentions, recognizing when something needs to be corrected, and continuing to move forward with integrity. These principles have guided her more than two decades in education and continue to shape the impact she hopes to make in the future.Through her years of service, leadership, and advocacy, Dr. Kimberly Guess has demonstrated the lasting influence one dedicated educator can have. Her commitment to empowering students, supporting communities, and creating growth opportunities continues to inspire those around her as she begins the next chapter of her professional journey.Learn More about Dr. Kimberly Guess:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kimberly-Guess Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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