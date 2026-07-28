The Virsa Foundation Celebrates Three Telly Awards and Welcomes Two New Board Members

Third Degree Burnout Wins Three Telly Awards

Professor Robert Guillemin and Dr. E. Solaire Denaud join The Virsa Foundation's Board as the nonprofit expands its research, education, and advocacy.

Seeing the film earn three Telly Awards is incredibly rewarding. I hope it continues to spark meaningful conversations by connecting complex ideas with human stories.” — Anja Thompson, Head of Production Operations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virsa Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to connecting the dots between personal, public, and planetary health, today announced the appointment of Professor Robert Guillemin and Dr. E. Solaire Denaud to its Board of Directors effective April 25, 2026.The announcement follows another major milestone for the organization: its flagship documentary, Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide , recently received three Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in documentary storytelling and creative communications.These milestones mark an exciting new chapter for the Foundation as it expands its interdisciplinary work through the JIVINITI Research & Creative Advocacy Program, bringing together research, storytelling, education, and systems thinking to address burnout, chronic disease, food systems, environmental sustainability, and social inequities.Directed and executive produced by Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes, Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide explores how modern systems - from our food environments and workplaces to consumer culture and ecological change shape both human and planetary wellbeing. Featuring twenty six internationally respected experts, the award-winning documentary combines research, lived experience, humor, and systems thinking to inspire dialogue and action.Voices Behind the Film:Reflecting on the film's recognition, Anja Thompson, Head of Production Operations, said:"Seeing the film recognized with three Telly Awards is deeply gratifying. It challenged us to communicate complex ideas with clarity while never losing sight of the human story, and I believe this is only the beginning of the conversations it can inspire."Cole Matthews, Lead Researcher & Copywriter, added:"Our goal was to translate decades of science into a story people could understand, remember, and act upon. These awards affirm that audiences are ready for thoughtful, evidence-based storytelling that connects disciplines rather than keeping them in silos."Wayde Davy, Lead Editor, reflected:"Every editing decision was made to help audiences not only understand the issues, but also leave feeling hopeful and empowered. It's incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized."Founder and President Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes said the recent milestones represent something much larger than awards."The Telly Awards are a tremendous honor, but they are not our destination - they're a milestone along the journey. Our mission has always extended far beyond making a documentary. Welcoming Professor Robert Guillemin and Dr. E. Solaire Denaud to our Board reflects our belief that today's interconnected challenges require interdisciplinary leadership. Their wisdom and experience will help guide The Virsa Foundation as we continue connecting the dots between personal, public, and planetary health."Welcoming New Board Members:Professor Robert Guillemin is a nationally recognized environmental leader with more than 30 years of experience advancing sustainability through practical, collaborative strategies. A Professor of Practice at Tufts University, he also serves at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where he has led more than 100 environmental sustainability initiatives. His distinguished career has been recognized with the 2025 National Pollution Prevention Roundtable Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2025 NextGen Public Service Award, the EPA James W. Craig Pollution Prevention Leadership Award (2022), and the EPA Russell Train Sustainability Award (2018).Dr. E. Solaire Denaud is a Postdoctoral Research Associate in African American Studies at Princeton University and earned her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her interdisciplinary scholarship explores the intersections of environmental ethics, animal studies, Black intellectual traditions, and social transformation, bringing important perspectives on sustainability, equity, and collective wellbeing to the Foundation's work.As The Virsa Foundation expands its educational partnerships, research initiatives, impact campaigns, and creative storytelling, these appointments reflect the organization's continued commitment to interdisciplinary, evidence-based, and compassionate leadership.About The Virsa Foundation:The Virsa Foundation Inc. is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting the dots between personal, public, and planetary health. Through its JIVINITI Research & Creative Advocacy Program, the Foundation combines scientific research, documentary filmmaking, education, strategic partnerships, and creative communications to advance healthier people, communities, and the planet.About Third Degree Burnout – A Survivor's GuideThird Degree Burnout – A Survivor's Guide is an award-winning feature documentary directed and executive produced by Nivi Jaswal-Wirtjes. The film has received multiple international film festival awards, three Telly Awards, two United Nations recognitions, and was invited to pitch at the "Pitch Perfect" Producers Showcase during the 2026 Marché du Film at the Festival de Cannes.

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