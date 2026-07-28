Grant Brothers Arborist Becomes First-Ever ATCP-Certified Professional in Virginia

Stefano Devigili, ISA Certified Arborist at Grant Brothers Tree Service, earned ATCP certification, first in Virginia and fifth in the U.S.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Brothers Tree Service, a licensed, bonded, and insured tree service company serving Fairfax County, VA, announced that Stefano Devigili, Owner and ISA Certified Arborist, has become the first professional in Virginia to earn certification from the Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP).

The ATCP certification recognizes advanced knowledge of tree biology, hazard assessment, pruning techniques, emergency tree response and job-site safety while requiring ongoing professional development and continuing education. The credential is held by only a small number of professionals in America’s tree care industry.

Built around ANSI Z133 safety standards and ANSI A300 tree care practices, the ATCP certification demonstrates a commitment to science-based arboriculture and industry-leading safety standards. Arborists earning the credential are trained to evaluate tree hazards, perform proper pruning techniques, develop safer removal strategies, and follow nationally recognized safety protocols on every job.

For homeowners, commercial property owners, HOAs, municipalities, and government agencies, working with an ATCP-certified arborist provides additional confidence when selecting a qualified contractor for tree removal, tree pruning, tree health evaluations, and emergency tree services. The certification reflects advanced technical expertise while promoting safer work practices and responsible tree care.

Grant Brothers Tree Service applies these standards across all aspects of its work, including routine pruning, hazardous tree removals, crane-assisted tree removals, storm damage cleanup, and 24/7 emergency tree services throughout Fairfax County and Northern Virginia.

"Earning the ATCP certification reflects our commitment to professional development, industry-leading safety standards, and delivering exceptional tree care to our clients," said Stefano Devigili, Owner of Grant Brothers Tree Service. "Our customers trust us with some of the most complex and hazardous tree care projects across Northern Virginia. This certification reinforces that trust and reflects our focus on science-based arboriculture, continuous education, and completing every project safely, responsibly, and professionally."

About Grant Brothers Tree Service

Grant Brothers Tree Service has built its reputation around ISA Certified Arborists, ongoing education, and adherence to ANSI industry standards. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Fairfax County, including Chantilly, Vienna, McLean, Great Falls, Reston, Centreville, Falls Church, and surrounding Northern Virginia communities. Services include tree removal, crane-assisted tree removal, hazardous tree removal, tree pruning, stump grinding, storm cleanup, 24/7 emergency tree services, and direct insurance invoicing for storm-damage claims

Homeowners, businesses, HOAs, and municipalities can request a free on-site tree assessment through either of Grant Brothers Tree Service's two Northern Virginia offices or by visiting https://virginiatreecare.com.

The company operates from two Northern Virginia locations:

Chantilly Office

Grant Brothers Tree Service

13603 Ellendale Dr.

Chantilly, VA 20151

Phone: (703) 659-8733

Vienna Office

Grant Brothers Tree Service

1934 Old Gallows Rd., Suite 350

Vienna, VA 22182

Phone: (571) 777-0052

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