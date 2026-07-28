SGS highlights why real-world testing matters for adventure sports apparel

SGS is seeing growing demand from brands eager to prove their apparel performs under real conditions.

Why standard lab testing alone is no longer enough to prove product performance

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure and demanding sports are among the fastest-growing segments of the global sportswear and outdoor apparel market, spanning trail running, mountaineering, skiing, cycling, diving and motorsports. As the category expands, so does pressure on brands to prove their apparel performs under real conditions, not just in a lab setting. SGS is highlighting why an integrated approach to testing, one that combines baseline laboratory data with real-use performance validation, is becoming essential to meeting this demand while helping brands reduce uncertainty, validate product claims and bring products to market with greater confidence and speed.Garments built for extreme environments are expected to manage multiple, often competing stresses at once: regulating temperature and moisture, resisting wind, rain, snow, saltwater and UV exposure, withstanding mechanical wear and remaining safe against the skin during prolonged contact. Because these stresses rarely occur in isolation, SGS notes that performance cannot be reliably assessed through single material metrics alone. It requires an integrated, system-level view that reflects how a garment is actually used while maintaining functionality, protection and compliance with relevant safety and chemical standards.Standard laboratory testing still provides essential baseline data on strength, waterproofness, breathability and chemical safety. But SGS is seeing growing demand for this to be paired with performance validation tailored to a product's intended use and sport, from moisture management and thermal comfort to abrasion resistance, stretch and recovery. Testing needs and priorities shift by category. Mountaineering gear may be judged primarily on thermal insulation and durability, while cycling apparel is tested more heavily on flexibility and moisture control, underlining why one-size-fits-all testing falls short. This approach supports more informed product development and helps identify potential performance issues earlier in the product life cycle.This performance validation is most effective when integrated with compliance assessment against frameworks such as the EU's General Product Safety Regulation and Personal Protective Equipment Regulation, China's GB standards and industry initiatives like AFIRM. Brands that align the two gain stronger, more substantiated product claims, reduce the risk of failures and recalls, and move through market entry with greater speed and confidence.SGS recently put this approach into practice supporting the UV-protective apparel worn by Swiss rowing team 44west during their Atlantic crossing in the World's Toughest Row. Testing was adapted to reflect the team's real conditions at sea, covering UPF performance in wet and dry states, durability under seawater immersion and heat, mechanical strength, colorfastness and chemical safety, offering a real-world proof point for why testing protocols need to mirror actual use rather than relying on standard benchmarks alone.SGS supports brands and manufacturers across the category with end-to-end solutions spanning baseline testing, sport-specific performance validation and regulatory compliance, delivered through its global network of testing facilities, helping bring products to market with greater confidence and efficiency. This integrated approach supports product development, verification and market access while helping ensure consistent quality, performance and compliance across global markets.To learn more, visit SGS: ‘Ensuring Performance and Compliance in Adventure Sports Apparel ’.

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