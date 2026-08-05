21 Analytics and CipherOwl Partner For Fully On-Premise Travel Rule and Wallet Screening for Financial Institutions

The partnership pairs 21 Analytics' leading Travel Rule solution with CipherOwl's AI-native on-chain risk intelligence, enabling verification of counterparties

Financial institutions are right to be concerned with the outcomes of sharing sensitive data for compliance” — Lucas Betschart, COO at 21 Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21 Analytics , the leading Travel Rule provider, today announced its partnership with CipherOwl , the AI-native compliance and investigation platform for institutional stablecoins and digital assets, introducing a fully data safe AML solution for banks and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).The joint offering addresses a growing need among institutions in the digital asset space: meeting wallet screening and Travel Rule compliance requirements without exposing sensitive data to third-party infrastructures. The partnership connects broad counterparty reach through main Travel Rule protocols such as TRUST and TRP, with real-time wallet screening, cross-chain tracing, and evidence generation.A Privacy-First On-Prem SolutionUnlike API-based screening and Travel Rule tools that route transaction data through vendor servers, the 21 Analytics and CipherOwl partnership enables data collection and checks within the financial institution’s own infrastructure. Screening addresses as well as Travel Rule data exchange are processed locally, minimizing reputational risks and cyberattack surface.This architecture delivers key advantages for VASPs:Data privacy by design: VASPs keep their data in-house, instead of sharing insights on their wallet addresses of interest and, even more sensitive, their customer's PII. Transaction data and customer PII are never transmitted to CipherOwl or 21 Analytics.Reduced third-party exposure: As cyber risks grow, so do the controls in place by financial institutions. For DORA compliance and better supply chain risk management, financial institutions can reduce third-party risks, keeping full enterprise-level control over their tools and operational peace of mind.Why It MattersFinancial institutions today often find themselves heightening their risk exposure by collecting and sharing data with vendors in order to meet regulatory requirements. The 21 Analytics and CipherOwl partnership is designed to remove that trade-off, giving VASPs enterprise-grade screening and Travel Rule capabilities without handing away control of their sensitive customer and business data.“Financial institutions are right to be concerned with the outcomes of sharing sensitive data for compliance”, said Lucas Betschart, COO at 21 Analytics. "By enabling local wallet address screening within our widely connected on-premises Travel Rule solution, clients can easily adhere to AML requirements while protecting their business.""Compliance teams need more than a risk score; they need evidence they can defend. This partnership pairs 21 Analytics' Travel Rule reach with CipherOwl's screening capabilities, delivered on-premise so institutions keep full control of their data.", said Ming Jiang, Co-Founder of CipherOwl.The combined on-prem screening and Travel Rule solution is available now for VASPs of all sizes, including exchanges, custodians, banks and other regulated crypto businesses.About 21 AnalyticsFounded in 2020, 21 Analytics was created to address the crypto Travel Rule while preserving the peer-to-peer nature of digital asset transactions. The company contributes to open standards, pioneered the AOPP protocol, and was the first Travel Rule solution provider to join TRUST, the world’s largest Travel Rule network.To learn more, visit www.21analytics.co About CipherOwlCipherOwl is AI-native on-chain risk intelligence for institutional stablecoins and digital assets. The platform turns on-chain activity into explainable, reproducible evidence, so alerts arrive with the reasoning behind them, not just a score. It runs as two layers: the Intelligence Layer, the SR³ stack (Screen, Reason, Research, Report), turns on-chain activity into reproducible, source-cited evidence; the Execution Layer, the Strix AI agent, acts on that evidence — reconstructing fund flows, mapping entity relationships, and assembling investigation-ready evidence packages with documented decision trails. Every output is built for the speed and explainability that regulators, judges, and CCOs accept on first review, with analyst review as the human gate on every decision.To learn more, visit www.cipherowl.com hello@cipherowl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.