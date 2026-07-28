TAIWAN, July 28 - President Lai confers decoration on Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji

On the morning of July 27, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Japanese House of Representatives Member and Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji in recognition of his outstanding contributions to deepening Taiwan-Japan relations. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that Chairman Furuya's continued support will help Taiwan and Japan further deepen cooperation, promote mutual growth and progress, and make even greater contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I would first like to extend a very warm welcome to Chairman Furuya, mayors from the five cities of the Tono region in Gifu Prefecture, and other leaders from across Japanese society on their visit to Taiwan. Chairman Furuya is a longtime friend, and I am delighted to see him again today. I am especially pleased to see that he has brought many new friends with him again this time, further strengthening the friendly ties between Taiwan and Japan. Whether old friends or new, Taiwan will always welcome you with open arms.

As the saying goes, “Rome was not built in a day,” and the same is true of Taiwan-Japan relations. Without generations of Taiwanese and Japanese people fostering continuous exchanges, standing together through good times and bad, building mutual trust, and forging bonds akin to those of family and a shared sense of destiny, the close friendship our two countries enjoy today would not be possible. Chairman Furuya has been one of the key driving forces behind this friendship. Thanks to his efforts, the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council officially changed its name last month to the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council – further evidence that the Taiwan-Japan friendship is growing stronger.

We have long witnessed Chairman Furuya's tireless efforts to deepen Taiwan-Japan relations. From facilitating the first-ever exhibition of National Palace Museum artifacts in Japan, to rallying support in the Japanese Diet for Taiwan's international participation, to helping allow members of the overseas Taiwanese community in Japan correctly list “Taiwan” on their family registers, Chairman Furuya and our friends in the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council have always stood at the forefront of these pivotal moments. They have shown great encouragement and support for Taiwan, and our people are truly touched by their warmth. Therefore, it is my great honor today, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, to present Chairman Furuya with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon as a show of our deepest respect and gratitude. We thank him for his outstanding contributions and look forward to taking Taiwan-Japan relations to even greater heights.

In recent years, Taiwan and Japan have established very close cooperation in critical technologies and industries. Following the start of mass production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's first Kumamoto fab in December 2024, construction of an upgraded second Kumamoto fab has been confirmed this year for the production of 3-nanometer chips. During last year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae held bilateral talks with our leader's representative, Senior Advisor Lin Hsin-yi (林信義). The two reached a strategic consensus to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as AI and semiconductors. Gifu Prefecture, vibrant and rich in cultural heritage, is a vital industrial powerhouse in Japan's Chubu economic region, boasting a solid technological foundation in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and precision manufacturing. I hope to see Taiwan's innovative technologies integrate seamlessly with Tono's precision manufacturing in the future, allowing us to jointly build a more resilient and trusted Taiwan-Japan technology supply chain.

Beyond industrial cooperation, visits between Taiwan and Japan are on the rise. Last year, the number of visits both ways surpassed 8.2 million, a record high. The five cities of the Tono region have beautifully preserved a historic post town along the Nakasendo route called Magome-juku, which dates back to the Edo period. The area is a cherished destination for those seeking to experience Japan's rich cultural heritage. I hope that more people from Taiwan will visit the beautiful Tono region to enjoy its breathtaking scenery and experience the warm hospitality of its people.

Despite the ever-changing international landscape, Taiwan and Japan will always be each other's warmest friends and steadfast partners. I am confident that, with the continued support of Chairman Furuya and all our guests, Taiwan and Japan will continue to work together to advance mutual prosperity and progress, while making even greater contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. I wish Chairman Furuya and his wife, along with all our guests, a highly successful and fruitful visit.

Chairman Furuya then delivered remarks, first expressing his sincere gratitude to President Lai. He said that he is deeply honored by the award, and that the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon is the highest distinction he has received as chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members' Consultative Council. He noted that the council, which has a history spanning over 50 years and was officially renamed this past June, currently comprises 323 cross-party members of the Japanese Diet. Formally incorporating "Taiwan" into its name is not only truer to reality, he said, but also more clearly reflects the deep friendship and mutual trust between Japan and Taiwan. Looking ahead, he pledged to continue actively promoting friendly exchanges between the two sides.

Chairman Furuya pointed out that the delegation of more than 50 members includes mayors, city council chairs, and business community representatives from his constituency. He added that the business leaders have observed that, in the past 15 years, Taiwan's share of investment in China has plunged from nearly 84 percent to 4 percent, while GDP has doubled from NT$14 trillion to NT$28 trillion. In their view, he continued, a key factor behind this is Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, which substantially shifted investment away from China and toward Japan, countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Europe, and the United States, driving economic success in Taiwan.

Chairman Furuya further pointed out that the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy championed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has become a key component of the international community's diplomatic efforts to safeguard peace and stability among nations that share common values. He added that Prime Minister Takaichi has put forth an updated FOIP strategy focused on advancing economic infrastructure for the AI era and strengthening supply chain resilience. He emphasized that Taiwan's strengths in AI, robotics, and semiconductors make it an indispensable partner in achieving the FOIP vision.

Chairman Furuya said that, from a global perspective, Japan and Taiwan have already formed an expansive, integrated economic sphere. He then took the opportunity to introduce President Lai to his constituency, the Tono region in Gifu Prefecture, and its distinctive features and charms. Located at the heart of the Tokyo-Osaka economic corridor, the region boasts cutting-edge industries, rich historical and cultural heritage, and beautiful natural landscapes. He expressed hope that it would attract greater investment and develop into a new hub for Taiwan-Japan cooperation.

Chairman Furuya stated that Japan and Taiwan share common values and beliefs, and that by further deepening cooperation and building a more resilient economic partnership, the two sides can better diversify risks, strengthen economic security, and enhance global supply chain resilience. He added that the Takaichi Cabinet has identified 17 strategic sectors for growth, and expressed his wish that the Tono region will deepen cooperation with Taiwan in industries such as semiconductors, AI, and robotics. This, he said, will create new opportunities for mutually beneficial Taiwan-Japan collaboration. He expressed hope that this visit will bolster exchanges with Taiwan's business community and pave the way for even broader cooperation in the future.

Chairman Furuya remarked that he was sanctioned by China this past April due to his frequent visits to Taiwan, and that the sanctions included the confiscation of private assets in China, as well as an entry ban. He pointed out that China claims Taiwan as part of "one China," but also imposes sanctions for visiting Taiwan – a contradiction in itself. Moreover, he said, he has no assets in China nor any plans to travel there, meaning that the sanctions have no impact on him whatsoever. He described the move as another example of China's continued pressure tactics. For this reason, he once again emphasized that all partners who share the values of and belief in democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental human rights must work even more closely together in the future. He stressed that nothing is more important than this shared commitment.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Deputy Representative Masashi Mizobuchi and Chair of the Tono Five Cities Future Town Development Council and Mayor of Toki City Kato Junji.



