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Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Lin Nan Meets with the Members of Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China

On 24th July 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Ms. Lin Nan met with the Honorary Chairperson and Former Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Vincent Meriton, Chairperson Mr. France Anacoura and members of Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China. 

They exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and practical cooperation. Both sides spoke positively of the sound momentum of development in Seychelles-China relations and emphasized their willingness to promote the continuous deepening of the China-Seychelles strategic partnership.

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Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Lin Nan Meets with the Members of Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China

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