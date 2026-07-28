Chinese Embassy in Slovenia Holds Reception Marking 99th Anniversary of Founding of PLA

On July 23rd, the Chinese Embassy in Slovenia hosted a reception to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Ambassador Kang Yan, together with embassy diplomats, attended the event. Present were senior Slovenian officials, including State Secretary Mr. Zdravko Počivalšek at the Office of the Prime Minister, State Secretary Mr. Erik Kopač at the Ministry of Defence, as well as around 120 distinguished guests.

In his address, Senior Colonel Meng Qinggang, Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy, pointed out that China stays committed to the path of peaceful development and consistently pursues a national defence policy that is defensive in nature. China serves as a positive force for safeguarding world peace and stability by actively participating in global peacekeeping missions.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military, all officers and servicemen of the PLA are advancing the modernization of national defence and the military with high-quality standards, accelerating efforts to build the people’s military into a world-class military, so as to make greater contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and world peace.

A photo exhibition commemorating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China was held at the reception, alongside a video showcasing the features of the Chinese military.