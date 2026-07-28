Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Meets with Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles
On 15 July, H.E. Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, met with Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.
Ambassador Yan expressed her gratitude to Bahamian police for their efforts to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese nationals and enterprises in The Bahamas. She said that China stands ready to strengthen police exchanges and cooperation with The Bahamas.
Commissioner Knowles said that the Bahamian police would continue to maintain close communication with the Embassy and provide security protection for Chinese nationals and enterprises in The Bahamas in accordance with the law.
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