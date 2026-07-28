Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Meets with New CEO of Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation Rehema Ali Tukai

On July 23, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with New CEO of Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation Rehema Ali Tukai. They exchanged views on cooperation concerning women, youth and children’s affairs.

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