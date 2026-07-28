Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works

By Noah Reed, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Public Affairs Intern

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria reached an important milestone as Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis officially took over leadership of the Directorate of Public Works during an Assumption of Charter ceremony July 7.

Ellis is one of four individuals selected to pilot this initiative across the Army and the first military director to lead USAG Bavaria’s DPW in more than 15 years.

During the ceremony, former U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Stephen Flanagan emphasized the importance of the moment while recognizing the dedication of the DPW workforce.

“Today is a truly historic day for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Army Installation Management Command,” Flanagan said.

He praised DPW employees for maintaining one of the Army’s most complex overseas installations supporting operations across Tower Barracks, Rose Barracks, Hohenfels and Garmisch, the directorate enables training and readiness for U.S. forces and NATO allies throughout Europe.

“You are the garrison's warfighters. You fight the daily battles against aging infrastructure, severe weather and resource constraints to keep this installation — from Grafenwoehr to Garmisch — running,” Flanagan said. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication.”

Flanagan also highlighted the team’s recent achievements, noting that USAG Bavaria was ranked the number two Installation Management Command garrison worldwide and the top overseas garrison.

Ellis brings more than 24 years of military experience to the position. His career includes service as an enlisted Soldier, combat engineer and engineering leader with multiple operational assignments, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Most recently, he worked at U.S. European Command as chief of the Engineer Plans and Posture Branch, where he helped shape infrastructure planning and strategic posture across Europe.

Addressing the workforce for the first time as DPW director, Ellis emphasized that although his background is in operational engineering, his success will depend on the knowledge and expertise of the people who make up the directorate.

“I am not DPW. You are the experts, you have the expertise, you are the drive — you are DPW,” Ellis said. “My role is to provide you with the necessary purpose, direction, communication and motivation to excel, while continuously improving our team.”

Ellis said his leadership would be based on transparency, reliability, professionalism and accountability, while ensuring the directorate continues delivering reliable support to Soldiers, Families and tenant organizations across the garrison.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of the organization’s work, explaining that installation infrastructure is essential to military readiness.

“Brave Soldiers win battles, but logistics and infrastructure win wars,” Ellis said. “You build the foundation that allows the warfighter to win.”

The ceremony also recognized the support of Ellis’ family and welcomed them to the Bavaria community.

“I am incredibly grateful that this next chapter allows us to stay in Germany and plant our boots right here in Grafenwoehr — because as we are quickly learning, life is truly better in Bavaria.”

Ellis thanked Army leaders, mentors and the Engineer Regiment for their trust and support, describing the assignment as a valuable opportunity to further develop his leadership while continuing to serve Soldiers across the European region.

Editor’s note: Col. Stephen Flanagan relinquished command of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria on July 14, 2026.