EasyDigz Launches How It Runs, an original podcast featuring Candid conversations on what's shaping real estate today

EasyDigz logo Michael Walliser, CEO and Founder of EasyDigz

The first episode features EasyDigz Principal Partner Christopher Britt on market bias, portal lead-selling, and the case for an open MLS.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern all-in-one real estate platform, has launched How It Runs , a new biweekly podcast hosted by Michael Walliser , CEO and founder of EasyDigz and a licensed North Carolina broker for over 20 years. The show features candid conversations about real estate that reach across the whole industry and the sectors tied to it, from the specialists who carry a transaction to close to the technology and finance worlds that shape how property gets bought and sold.The format is conversational and specific, drawing on Walliser's two decades in the business to push past surface-level answers. Guests come from across the industry and the fields connected to it, walking through how deals actually get done, where the systems break down, and how the business is changing. New episodes are released every two weeks.The first episode, titled "$78B in Commissions: Who Controls Real Estate?", features Christopher Britt, Principal Partner and Chief People Officer at EasyDigz, who came to real estate after 25 years in operations and state government. Walliser and Britt cover what it took to get started as the 2008 market collapsed, what changes when you move from being a client of a real estate business to operating one, and the work agents do that clients never see.They get into how market cycles and broker bias distort pricing, why the MLS is blamed for problems it did not create, and why portals sell agents leads that are already under contract. The conversation builds to the roughly 78 billion dollars a year in commissions that frames the episode, and the partners' case for open ecosystems built around a common MLS rather than any single company controlling the pipeline.Independent brokerages remain a large share of the industry. According to the National Association of Realtors 2026 Member Profile, 53 percent of Realtors are affiliated with an independent company.In the episode, Walliser lays out where he thinks the industry is going. "I think really what the industry is going to grow into is there will be multiple ecosystems that you can choose to operate in, and they all speak to each other through a common MLS," he says. Earlier in the conversation he frames why the stakes are high. "It is a functional part of the US economy. It's the largest basis of tax for the US. It is a matter of government and economic security."Britt, who came to real estate from outside the industry, describes what surprised him once he moved from client to operator. "Operating on the inside when you've only been a client before that is a completely different animal," he says. "Tons of moving parts."The first episode of How It Runs is available now on:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbT7xTxphJo Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Oy2zhE15qifg2Lrgrpme8 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/%2478b-in-commissions-who-controls-real-estate-how-it-runs-ep-1/id6793590212?i=1000777899567 Website: https://easydigz.com/podcast/who-controls-real-estate About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects transactions, marketing automation, and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around brokerage workflows. By removing friction from day-to-day operations, EasyDigz helps teams move faster, improve visibility across deals, and scale their business with confidence. Learn more at https://easydigz.com

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