JLA Hospitality & ILHA Present - Designing Rest: Sleep, Recovery, and the Future of Luxury Hospitality Webinar

About JLA Hospitality Bedding Collection

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL - JLA Hospitality, a division of JLA Home, will join the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) for a live webinar, “Designing Rest: Sleep, Recovery, and the Future of Luxury Hospitality” broadcasting August 13, 2026 on the ILHA website. The webinar builds on JLA Hospitality’s ongoing partnership with ILHA’s community of luxury hotel operators, owners, and industry leaders.

The webinar will explore how luxury hotels are redefining the guest experience by making sleep and recovery a strategic priority. The panelists will discuss how leading properties are integrating wellness into the guest journey, designing for better guest sleep and rest, and creating measurable value through intentional room design, sleep-focused amenities, and operational innovation.

ILHA is a global organization whose focus is to connect the hospitality industry in one place, connecting investors, hoteliers, operators, strategic partners and vetted suppliers to advance innovation across the luxury hospitality sector.

As a member of the ILHA network, JLA Hospitality offers its full range of products (including basic bedding, decorative top-of-the bed, bath textiles, apparel, and bath accessories) to ILHA’s community. JLA Hospitality’s Nomad Home® line is engineered for high-turnover commercial environments, built for durability and guest comfort.

“Sleep and rest are becoming a defining priority in the luxury guest experience, and a key driver of loyalty. Our goal is for attendees to walk away with practical ways to design for sleep, rest, and well-being; from room details to operational choices that will translate into measurable value for both guests and luxury hotels” said Brett Rife, President of Sales & Divisional Leader of Hospitality at JLA Hospitality.

“Designing Rest: Sleep, Recovery, and the Future of Luxury Hospitality” will broadcast live on August 13, 2026, at 11 AM EST on the ILHA LinkedIn page, https://www.linkedin.com/events/7483105467649683457?viewAsMember=true

About JLA Hospitality

JLA Hospitality is the hospitality focused division of JLA Home and supplies bedding, bath, and room accessories engineered for commercial use to hotels, motels, vacation rental operators, and institutional properties across North America. Its Nomad Home® line is built for high-turnover environments and commercial laundering, with OEKO-TEX certification across the range. JLA distributes products from facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California. JLA Home and JLA Hospitality are part of E&E Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California.

About International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is the leading trade association uniting the world of luxury hospitality across its three core pillars: real estate, hospitality, and travel. With a global community of more than 1.1 million professionals and a think tank of over 300 industry leaders, ILHA drives the conversations, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of luxury experiences. Its ILHA INSPIRE flagship event brings together senior leaders from across the industry for high-level networking, insights, and collaboration, alongside a year-round content platform connecting owners, operators, developers, and brands. For more information, visit https://ilha.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.