Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, Winn’s Pizza & Steakhouse and Winn & Sara’s Kitchen

RED OAK, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, today announced her Small Business of the Week: Winn’s Pizza & Steakhouse and Winn & Sara’s Kitchen of Warren County. Throughout the 119th Congress, Chair Ernst plans to recognize a small business in each of Iowa's 99 counties.

"Winn’s Pizza & Steakhouse has been an outstanding addition to the Indianola community," said Chair Ernst. "For 23 years, the Nguyen family has proudly served Iowans with their signature thin-crust pizzas and hand-cut steaks, building a loyal following through exceptional food and service. The Nguyen family’s dedication to their customers and community embodies the very best of Iowa’s entrepreneurial spirit."

Founded in 2003 by Winn Nguyen, Winn’s Pizza & Steakhouse has become a beloved fixture in the Indianola community. In 2015, Winn expanded to Norwalk, bringing the business’ssignature hospitality and comfort food to even more Iowans. Most recently, the launch of Winn & Sara’s Kitchen in 2024 further strengthened the family’s connection to the community, earning widespread praise during its first three appearances at the Iowa State Fair. For over two decades, the Nguyen family has worked tirelessly to serve classic comfort food with a creative twist.

Stay tuned as Chair Ernst continues to recognize outstanding Iowa small businesses with her Small Business of the Week award.

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