Sentinel Foundation Leverages OSINT Industries Across Global Child Protection, Partner Training, and Survivor Support

In Q1 2026 alone, OSINT-powered investigations helped rescue 12 children internationally, supported 69 domestic cases, and trained 74 partner personnel.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentinel Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the world’s most vulnerable children, continues to integrate OSINT Industries across its investigative, intelligence, and training activities. The result is transforming outcomes for survivors both domestically and worldwide.As global exploitation and trafficking networks become more sophisticated - and more ‘online’ - Sentinel Foundation have found open-source intelligence (OSINT) capabilities are more vital than ever to identify leads, support investigations, train partner agencies, and accelerate intelligence development. To actualise this shift, OSINT Industries has become a core component of Sentinel’s work.Domestically, Sentinel utilized OSINT Industries to support 69 active domestic investigations involving child exploitation, trafficking indicators, sextortion, online abuse, and family protection - all in the first quarter of 2026 alone. These successes required cutting-edge intelligence development, online account analysis, law enforcement coordination, and survivor-focused response efforts that only OSINT could help provide.Internationally, Sentinel’s OSINT-powered work continues to combat global child exploitation. Sentinel supported the rescue of 12 children, and contributed to 10 arrests; 74 international partner-force personnel received OSINT-inclusive training to strengthen long-term investigative and protection capabilities and build a safer future for their countries’ children.In greater focus, the picture is even clearer.In Thailand, Sentinel delivered advanced OSINT and drone operations training to Royal Thai Police personnel - while supporting live child exploitation investigations. The results were immediate. Sentinel and OSINT Industries supported the rescue of four children and three arrests; all while strengthening Thai law enforcement’s long-term investigative cooperation.Across Uganda and Ethiopia, Sentinel built OSINT-driven counter-trafficking operations, investigative support, and partner-force training initiatives too. During Q1 2026, the Foundation contributed to the rescue of 8 young survivors, and provided support for five arrests. With powerful new training, local partners expanded their capacity to identify and disrupt the exploitation networks that plague their region.Still, Sentinel's operational model extends beyond investigations alone.Always centering survivors means integrating vital trauma-informed aftercare and clinical support into Sentinel’s operational activities. 2026’s first quarter has seen 58 case and system consultations, 22 children and young people directly served, and more than 100 additional individuals assisted through indirect services. Thinking forward, Sentinel trained 60 domestic partner personnel in the latest survivor-centered approaches to child protection, helping local people to become active participants in the fight.The impact achieved in early 2026 builds upon 2025’s momentum. Last year, Sentinel worked more than 680 domestic and international cases, supporting 219 arrests and delivering training to more than 150 law enforcement and partner personnel across nine countries. Most importantly, Sentinel safeguarded or recovered 165 child survivors, providing more than 195 aftercare consultations, and 200 clinical and aftercare programs for children.It’s by embedding OSINT Industries across investigations and training programs that Sentinel Foundation is able to achieve these statistics; statistics that are so much more than numbers.“Our mandate is simple: ensure… every intelligence advantage possible when kids’ safety is on the line,” says Nathaniel Fried, CEO & Founder of OSINT Industries.“We are continuing to build a more capable, disciplined, and effective organization, one that can respond quickly, support trusted partners, protect vulnerable children, and confront exploitation wherever we are called to act.” writes Andrew Guenther, CEO Sentinel Foundation.About Sentinel FoundationSentinel Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on countering child exploitation, supporting local investigations, and taking a survivor-centered approach to protecting the world’s children.Sentinel’s vision and mission is to provide Special Operation methodology to solve complex problems worldwide that affect human life, specifically children. They counter child exploitation, and provide crisis response to preserve human life during emergency situations. By combining low profile operations and full spectrum surveillance to track down traffickers, Sentinel facilitates cyber-enabled operations and supports highly skilled teams in the detention of traffickers, alongside facilitating global humanitarian operations.About OSINT IndustriesOSINT Industries provides a proprietary software platform that supports online open-source intelligence investigations, alongside expert-led training programs delivered to agencies worldwide. So far, OSINT Industries has empowered over 5,000 law-enforcement departments, journalists, governments and nonprofits to conduct faster, smarter and more effective investigations.

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