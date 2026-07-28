Skill Lake LMS Expands Its AI Learning Platform with AI Content-to-Video Course Creation Through Leadde AI Partnership

Organizations need more than course management. With Leadde AI, Skill Lake turns existing knowledge into engaging video learning at scale - all within one platform.” — Deepu Prakash, SVP – Process & Technology, Skill Lake

COCHIN, KERALA, INDIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skill Lake LMS ( www.skilllake.com ), an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS), today announced a strategic partnership with Leadde AI , an AI-powered video creation platform. The partnership adds AI-powered content-to-video course creation to Skill Lake's growing suite of AI capabilities, enabling organizations to create, deliver, manage, and measure engaging learning experiences from a single platform.As organizations look for faster and more effective ways to train employees, learning teams are under increasing pressure to produce high-quality training content with limited time and resources. By combining Leadde AI's content-to-video generation capabilities with Skill Lake's AI-powered learning management, enterprises can quickly transform training documents, presentations, and other learning materials into professional-quality video courses while reducing content development effort and improving learner engagement.The partnership strengthens Skill Lake's vision of helping organizations simplify workplace learning through AI by supporting every stage of the learning lifecycle—from content creation and course delivery to learner engagement, assessments, and performance tracking.About Skill Lake LMSSkill Lake is an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) that helps organizations create, deliver, manage, and track employee training through a single intelligent platform. Designed for modern workplace learning, Skill Lake enables businesses to accelerate onboarding, compliance training, upskilling, and continuous learning while providing measurable learning outcomes.The platform integrates AI across its core capabilities to simplify learning content creation and administration. Organizations can generate complete courses from documents, convert learning materials into video courses, automatically create assessments, conduct AI role-play simulations, personalize learning recommendations, and monitor learner performance through comprehensive analytics. Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce manual effort, improve training effectiveness, and scale learning across the enterprise.About Leadde AILeadde AI is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables organizations to transform documents, presentations, topics, and other training materials into professional-quality videos within minutes. With AI avatars, natural voiceovers, multilingual support, and automated video generation, the platform helps organizations create engaging learning content without requiring specialized video production expertise.How Organizations BenefitThe Skill Lake and Leadde AI partnership enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver engaging video-based learning from a single learning ecosystem. Businesses can rapidly convert existing knowledge assets into AI-generated video courses while leveraging Skill Lake's learning management, assessments, learning paths, and analytics to monitor learner progress and training effectiveness.Organizations can:Convert training documents, presentations, and course topics into AI-generated video courses.Reduce the time and effort required to develop professional learning content.Deliver consistent, high-quality training across distributed teams.Improve learner engagement through AI-generated videos, avatars, voiceovers, and interactive learning experiences.Track learner progress, course completion, assessments, and overall training effectiveness from a single platform.How Learners BenefitEmployees benefit from a more engaging and accessible learning experience through AI-generated video courses that simplify complex concepts and support self-paced learning across devices. Combined with Skill Lake's learning paths, assessments, gamification, AI-powered recommendations, and progress tracking, learners receive a more personalized and interactive training experience.Learners can:Learn through engaging AI-generated video courses.Understand complex topics using visual and interactive content.Access multilingual learning with AI voiceovers and subtitles.Learn anytime, anywhere through mobile-friendly training.Track their learning progress and skill development through a personalized learning experience.About the PartnershipThe partnership represents another milestone in Skill Lake's ongoing investment in AI-powered workplace learning. By combining AI-driven content creation with intelligent learning management, Skill Lake enables organizations to transform existing knowledge into engaging learning experiences more quickly while delivering measurable business outcomes.As enterprises continue to modernize workforce learning, Skill Lake remains focused on expanding its AI capabilities to help organizations create, deliver, personalize, and measure learning more efficiently from a single intelligent platform.

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