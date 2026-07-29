ETP Group to Showcase AI-Powered Unified Commerce Solutions at the National Retail Conference and Expo 2026 in Manila

Chairman & CEO, ETP Group

Chairman & CEO Naresh Ahuja to deliver keynote on frictionless retail; live demos of ETP Unify, Ordazzle, and BIR-accredited retail technology at Booth 67

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETP Group , a leading unified commerce retail technology provider in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the National Retail Conference and Expo 2026 (NRCE 2026). Taking place on August 6–7, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, the flagship event organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) brings together retail executives, innovators, and technology leaders under the theme "New. Next. Forward." Widely recognized as the Philippines' premier retail innovation conference, NRCE 2026 serves as a platform for retailers to explore emerging technologies, customer experience strategies, and the future of commerce.At Booth 67, ETP Group will present live demonstrations of its cloud-native, MACH-architecture solutions, featuring ETP Unify , its enterprise Unified Commerce Retail Platform; Ordazzle , its e-Commerce and marketplace management software; and ETP Self-Checkout, designed for frictionless in-store customer experiences.As part of the main conference agenda at the National Retail Conference and Expo, Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO of ETP Group, will deliver a keynote address titled "Frictionless Retail: Eliminating the Invisible Walls in Unified Commerce" on August 6 at 11:35 AM.As retailers expand across physical stores, e-Commerce websites, marketplaces, mobile commerce, and social commerce, many continue to struggle with disconnected systems, fragmented customer data, inconsistent inventory visibility, and operational silos. Frictionless retail enables retailers to eliminate these barriers by creating a unified, real-time commerce ecosystem that connects every customer touchpoint and business function. The result is faster fulfilment, improved inventory accuracy, personalized customer experiences, greater operational efficiency, and the agility to respond to rapidly changing customer expectations and market demands.Drawing on nearly four decades of retail technology experience across Asia-Pacific, Ahuja will share how enterprise retailers can modernize legacy operations, leverage AI-powered unified commerce, and build connected retail ecosystems that drive sustainable growth."The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic retail markets, driven by digitally connected consumers, rapid omni-channel adoption, and retailers who continue to innovate to meet evolving customer expectations," said Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO of ETP Group. "Retailers can no longer afford disconnected systems that create friction for both customers and business operations. The next phase of retail growth belongs to organizations that unify physical and digital commerce, enabling real-time visibility, faster decision-making, and seamless customer experiences. By bringing together stores, e-Commerce, inventory, fulfilment, and customer data on a single AI-powered platform, retailers can respond faster, operate more efficiently, and build resilient businesses prepared for constant change." — Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO, ETP GroupAddressing localized operational requirements, ETP Group's platforms feature native accreditation with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in the Philippines. The software automates the generation and real-time transmission of e-invoices and transactional data to government portals, helping retailers streamline compliance with current fiscal mandates. Additionally, ETP's solutions support automated integration with major Philippine mall administration systems, simplifying tenant-landlord daily sales reporting and synchronized promotional workflows.Visitors to Booth 67 will experience interactive demonstrations of:ETP Unify: Unified POS, real-time inventory management, CRM, multi-tier promotions, AI-powered demand forecasting, and omni-channel fulfilment workflows including click-and-collect and ship-from-store.Ordazzle: Centralized management of e-Commerce storefronts and online marketplaces, multi-market order orchestration, product information management, and cross-border digital commerce operations.ETP Self-Checkout: Assisted and self-service checkout solutions designed to reduce queue times, improve operational efficiency, and enhance in-store customer experiences.ETP Group's retail technology experts and leadership team will be available throughout NRCE Manila 2026 for executive meetings, private product demonstrations, and media interactions. To schedule a meeting or interview, visit etpgroup.com/contact.About NRCE 2026The National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) 2026, also known as NRCE Philippines 2026, is the country's premier retail leadership summit and B2B retail conference, organized annually by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA). Taking place on August 6–7, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, the event brings together retail leaders, brands, technology providers, and industry experts to explore innovations shaping the future of commerce under the theme "New. Next. Forward." As one of Southeast Asia's leading digital retail summit events, NRCE 2026 showcases the latest retail technologies, business strategies, and customer experience innovations driving the next generation of retail.About ETP GroupETP (operating as ETP Group and ETP International) is an innovative software product company focused on enterprise retail and e-Commerce businesses across APAC and India. With a 38+ year track record, strong localization capabilities, and deep regional expertise, ETP powers operations for over 500 brands, helping them sell more than USD 10 billion worth of merchandise annually while delivering exceptional customer experiences across 17 countries.ETP's cloud-native, AI-powered platforms include POS, CRM, OMS, PIM, WMS, unified inventory, promotions, loyalty, order orchestration, and marketplace and logistics integrations. These solutions help enterprise retailers and e-Commerce companies solve complex business challenges at scale by combining decades of retail expertise with modern technology.Underscoring its commitment to security and compliance, ETP holds certifications including ISO 27001, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, PCI-DSS, and PCI-SSF.Built on scalable, secure MACH architecture, ETP's platforms combine enterprise-grade capabilities with intuitive user experiences. Its asset-light, cloud-native solutions accelerate digital transformation, reduce IT complexity, and empower retailers to focus on growth, customer experience, and long-term business agility.For more information, visit www.etpgroup.com Media ContactMedia Relations Team | ETP GroupEmail: marketing@etpgroup.comWebsite: https://www.etpgroup.com/contact-us

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