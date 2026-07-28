The European Magazine Releases Its Summer 2026 Edition

The Summer 2026 edition of The European is out now. Order your print or digital copy for exclusive interviews, expert analysis and global insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Summer 2026 edition of The European is available now in print and digital, with two world exclusives alongside major interviews and features spanning artificial intelligence, finance, investment, cybersecurity, climate, travel and lifestyleThe Summer 2026 edition of The European is out now, bringing together 120 pages of exclusive interviews, international reporting, expert analysis and travel and lifestyle features from Europe and around the world.Two world exclusives feature in the new issue, including an extraordinary account from British explorer Chris Brown of the safety concerns that led him to withdraw from an OceanGate expedition years before the Titan submersible imploded, killing all on board.The second takes readers to China’s restored Yancheng wetlands to examine one of the world’s major coastal recovery projects and Beijing’s offer of deeper cooperation with Britain and Europe on biodiversity, climate resilience and coastal protection.Artificial intelligence also features prominently throughout the edition. Cover star Ulugbek Mirzamukhamedov sets out his belief that AI could prove as economically transformative this century as oil, while Oxford economist Professor Carl Benedikt Frey tells Dr Stephen Simpson why the technology could leave people with less free time rather than more.Our packed Technology section also includes Soft2Bet’s examination of five foundations shaping technology-led entertainment platforms, covering cloud infrastructure, engagement, compliance, payments and operational control.Banking & Finance, meanwhile, brings together Aventus Group, charting its development from Baltic lender to international fintech, and South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds, which examines the role of scale, governance and member engagement.Liechtenstein is also in the spotlight once again, with Simon Tribelhorn discussing the principality’s stability and The European examining its tokenisation laws and the development of digital property rights.Investment coverage takes readers to Uzbekistan, where Max Johnson considers reforms designed to attract international investors, and to Germany, where NRW.Global Business examines the transformation of a former coal heartland through artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced research.Elsewhere, cybersecurity remains firmly on the agenda. Information Security Forum chief executive Steve Durbin examines the role private-sector expertise can play in protecting national infrastructure, while Cofense looks at the increasingly coordinated nature of phishing campaigns.The Summer edition also turns to Central America, exploring Costa Rica’s expansion beyond medical-device manufacturing into research, engineering, analytics and corporate services. CINDE and MCI examine the development and infrastructure behind the sector, while BAC considers how integrated banking can help international companies operate across Central America as a connected market.Elsewhere, Residency Malta explores the appeal of the country to internationally mobile founders, while Global Perspectives features Jing Zhao Cesarone on leadership, partnership and long-term thinking before following her journey to the 2026 World Cup.With COP31 due to take place in Antalya, we also carry exclusive coverage produced with the Global CSR Foundation and UN World Women Organization, looking at businesses, investors and institutions working on climate commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals.And we reveal the latest The European Business Award winners, recognising achievement across finance, technology, sustainability, innovation and international growth.Travel & Lifestyle takes readers around the globe, from Vancouver Island in search of its elusive sea wolves to the Maldives, Salzburg and Easter Island. Deborah Lyon returns to a Maldives that has changed alongside her family, while Oggy Boytchev fulfils a decades-old ambition to visit Easter Island after first dreaming of it while living behind the Iron Curtain.Food & Drink sees wine writer Matthew Jukes examine the rise of British sparkling wine, while a visit to Pforzheim’s Jewellery Museum traces the story of silver from its cosmic origins through ancient treasures and Baroque diamonds to contemporary design.Closing the edition, our editor-at-large Stanley Johnson turns to Britain’s relationship with Europe and argues that closer environmental cooperation should form part of the country’s European reset.The Summer 2026 edition of The European is available now in print and digital. Order your copy today or subscribe today for the year to receive all four quarterly editions.

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