BioAgeDiagnostics Strengthens Global Medical Advisory Board with Dr. Stuart M. Diamond

Dr. Stuart M. Diamond, MD, FACS, has joined the BioAgeDiagnostics Medical Advisory Board to support the advancement of precision longevity diagnostics and evidence-based preventive healthcare.

Board-certified longevity physician and surgeon joins BioAgeDiagnostics to accelerate the global adoption of precision longevity diagnostics.

The future of healthcare will be powered by biological intelligence infrastructure—connecting diagnostics, AI, and clinical evidence to deliver measurable health outcomes and personalised care.” — Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll

CHARLOTTENLUND, GENTOFTE, DENMARK, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAgeDiagnostics, a global provider of advanced longevity diagnostics and precision medicine solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stuart M. Diamond, MD, FACS, as Medical Advisor.

Dr. Diamond brings decades of clinical experience as a board-certified urologist, surgeon, and certified longevity physician, together with a distinguished track record of translating emerging longevity science into practical clinical care. His appointment strengthens BioAgeDiagnostics' commitment to delivering scientifically validated diagnostic technologies that enable clinicians to move from reactive disease management toward proactive, personalised health optimisation.

As Medical Advisor, Dr. Diamond will provide strategic clinical guidance across BioAgeDiagnostics' expanding portfolio of longevity diagnostics, helping ensure that the company's solutions remain clinically relevant, scientifically rigorous, and aligned with the evolving needs of physicians and longevity practitioners worldwide.

"Longevity medicine is entering a new era where objective biomarkers will increasingly guide clinical decision-making," said Dr. Stuart M. Diamond. "I believe advanced molecular diagnostics have the potential to transform how we identify biological decline, personalise interventions, and monitor outcomes over time. I'm excited to join BioAgeDiagnostics in helping bring clinically meaningful longevity diagnostics to healthcare professionals around the world."

Dr. Diamond currently serves in a leading medical role at NDA Medical Spa, where he has helped expand the practice beyond traditional aesthetic medicine into a comprehensive longevity and preventive health model. He is the driving force behind establishing the Longevity Institute at NDA Aesthetics, integrating advanced diagnostics, metabolic optimisation, hormone health, and performance medicine into a science-driven clinical framework.

Throughout his career, Dr. Diamond has earned numerous Top Doctor recognitions and has become a trusted advisor to multiple medical, wellness, and aesthetic organisations, providing expertise on clinical innovation, patient safety, and evidence-based implementation of emerging technologies.

A certified longevity physician, Dr. Diamond is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Longevity Science through the Geneva Institute of Longevity Science, further strengthening his expertise at the intersection of clinical medicine and longevity research.

His work also includes collaborations with Duke University-affiliated partners to introduce advanced VO₂ max testing and metabolic assessments into clinical and performance medicine, reflecting his broader mission of improving healthspan through measurable physiology, biomarker-guided interventions, and personalised care.

For BioAgeDiagnostics, the appointment represents another important step in building an international network of leading clinicians and scientific experts dedicated to advancing the future of longevity medicine.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Diamond to BioAgeDiagnostics," said Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll, CEO of BioAgeDiagnostics. "Dr. Diamond represents exactly the type of physician we believe will shape the future of longevity medicine—combining decades of clinical experience with a deep commitment to evidence-based innovation. His expertise in preventive medicine, metabolic health, and biomarker-guided care will be invaluable as we continue expanding our global clinical network and bringing next-generation longevity diagnostics to physicians, clinics, and healthcare systems worldwide."

BioAgeDiagnostics is building a comprehensive precision longevity platform that combines biological age assessment, organ-specific resilience analysis, genetic testing, microbiome diagnostics, and advanced therapeutic solutions. By partnering with leading clinicians, researchers, and healthcare innovators, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of clinically actionable longevity medicine across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

About BioAgeDiagnostics

BioAgeDiagnostics is a global longevity diagnostics company providing healthcare professionals with clinically focused diagnostic technologies designed to measure biological ageing, molecular resilience, genetic predispositions, microbiome health, and other biomarkers of healthy ageing. Through strategic partnerships with leading biotechnology companies and clinical experts, BioAgeDiagnostics helps physicians deliver more personalised, data-driven preventive healthcare that extends healthspan—not just lifespan.

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