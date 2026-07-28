Second Edition of the Global Corporate Social Responsibility Forum to Convene World Leaders in Riyadh

Global CSR Forum 2026 Announces Second Edition Global CSR Forum 2026 Announces Second Edition

Two-day Forum returns to Riyadh on 5–6 October 2026, moving the global CSR conversation from commitment to measurable impact.

Translating commitment into lasting impact requires sustained, recurring dialogue - a shared space to examine what worked, what fell short, and how to accelerate delivery.” — H.E. Ahmad Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Edition of the Global CSR Forum to Convene World Leaders in Riyadh, Moving Corporate Responsibility From Commitment to Impact● Two-day Forum returns to Riyadh on 5–6 October 2026, expanding to more than 3,000 delegates, 100 international speakers and 40+ sessions across six strategic pillars● Builds on the inaugural 2024 edition, moving the global CSR conversation from commitment to measurable impactHeld under the Patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) will host the second edition of the Global CSR Forum on 5–6 October 2026 at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel & Convention Centre, drawing more than 3,000 delegates and 100 speakers from around the world. Held under the theme “From Commitment to Impact,” the Forum will feature over 40 sessions dedicated to advancing the implementation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) worldwide.The Forum arrives at a moment when, after years of pledges, frameworks and expanding disclosures, the global conversation on corporate responsibility has shifted decisively toward execution. Companies and governments alike are increasingly judged not on the commitments they've made, but on what they've actually delivered. The Forum's programme responds directly to that shift, not simply as a space for best-practice exchange, but as a platform to benchmark progress, forge cross-sector and cross-border partnerships, and translate ambition into measurable delivery.H.E. Ahmad Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources, said: "Saudi Arabia's private sector has rapidly adopted corporate social responsibility over the last few years, and as we look to accelerate that momentum further, we remain committed to learning from the world's best practices, not simply celebrating our own. Two years ago, this Forum brought the world's CSR leaders to Riyadh to shape what commitment looks like. Together, they confirmed a clear takeaway: translating commitment into lasting impact requires sustained, recurring dialogue - a shared space to examine what worked, what fell short, and how to accelerate delivery, for Saudi Arabia and for the world."As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, the Kingdom has seen rapid growth in corporate engagement with sustainability and social responsibility, including a climb from 41st to 16th globally in the Social Responsibility Index between 2021 and 2024*. The Global CSR Forum reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to connecting this national momentum with global expertise, bringing together the world’s leading Sustainability voices in Riyadh to benchmark, elevate and accelerate the corporate responsibility agenda worldwide.Across two days, the Forum will convene C-suite executives, government leaders, regulators, standards bodies, institutional investors, academics and civil society for a programme of keynotes, ministerial interventions, panel discussions and masterclasses - moving the conversation from rhetoric to results.* IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024, Social Responsibility Index, as cited in KPMG, “New Horizons: CSR at the Heart of Corporate Leadership” (October 2025).-Ends-Notes to EditorFor media inquiries, please contact: B.Alaida@hrsd.gov.sa or A.alzaid@hrsd.gov.saFor more information, visit Global CSR Forum's website and on LinkedIn X and YouTube.About HRSD's Role in Corporate Social ResponsibilityThe Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) serves as the steward of Saudi Arabia's national corporate social responsibility agenda. Alongside its core mandate to develop the Kingdom's human capital and labor market, HRSD has developed a national strategy for social responsibility to reduce barriers to corporate engagement, and recognizes leading organizations through initiatives such as the Saudi National CSR Award. This work embeds social responsibility within the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda, positioning the private sector as an active partner in national development.

Global CSR Forum 2026 | 5–6 October | Riyadh

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