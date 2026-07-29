The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blood Viscometer Market Intelligence Report Covers Trends, Segments And Regional Growth

Expected to grow to $2.29 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "An in-depth understanding of the blood viscometer market reveals promising growth driven by advancements in medical diagnostics and increasing health awareness. This market plays a critical role in monitoring blood properties essential for diagnosing and managing various diseases, especially cardiovascular conditions. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, prominent regional players, and the trends shaping its future.

Steady Market Expansion Forecast for the Blood Viscometer Market

The blood viscometer market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.77 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This historical growth has been largely influenced by the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing application of viscosity testing in diabetes management, the expansion of clinical diagnostic labs, the adoption of laboratory automation, and heightened research into blood rheology.

Download a free sample of the blood viscometer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18978&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include a surge in demand for early disease detection tools, increased investments in precision diagnostics, wider use of portable diagnostic technologies, the growth of personalized medicine, and intensified clinical research on blood flow disorders. Key trends anticipated throughout this period consist of the rising adoption of digital blood viscosity measurement devices, greater need for point-of-care hemorheology testing, integration of automated diagnostic platforms, growth in research-grade viscometers for clinical studies, and a stronger emphasis on high-precision blood flow analysis.

Understanding the Role of Blood Viscometers

A blood viscometer is an essential instrument designed to measure the viscosity—or the thickness and flow resistance—of blood. This measurement provides valuable information about how smoothly blood circulates through the body, which is crucial for diagnosing and monitoring conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. By assessing blood’s physical properties, the viscometer aids clinicians in evaluating disease progression and treatment efficacy.

View the full blood viscometer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-viscometer-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Primary Factors Fueling the Growth of the Global Blood Viscometer Market

A major driver behind this market’s expansion is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. These conditions, which affect the heart and blood vessels, encompass heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related disorders. The rise in such diseases stems from lifestyle choices like unhealthy diets, sedentary habits, smoking, and a growing incidence of obesity and diabetes, combined with aging populations. Blood viscometers are vital in this context, as they measure blood viscosity, offering insights into circulation health and helping predict risks related to heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots.

For example, in January 2024, the American Heart Association, a leading US-based nonprofit organization, reported an increase in the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease to 233.3 per 100,000 people in 2024, marking a 4.0% rise from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023. Such statistics underscore the urgent need for effective diagnostic tools like blood viscometers, driving demand in this market.

Regional Market Leadership in the Blood Viscometer Industry

North America emerged as the largest regional market for blood viscometers in 2025. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.