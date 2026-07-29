The Business Research Company's Blood Transfusion Devices Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $7.55 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood transfusion devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, reflecting the increasing demand for safe and effective blood transfer methods in medical care. As healthcare infrastructure and surgical procedures expand, this market is poised for continued advancement. Let’s explore the current market size, factors driving growth, regional leadership, and the technological trends shaping the future of blood transfusion devices.

Blood Transfusion Devices Market Size Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

The blood transfusion devices market has shown robust expansion, with its value projected to rise from $5.45 billion in 2025 to $5.84 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth partly stems from widespread dependence on manual transfusion techniques, limited availability of advanced pathogen reduction systems, an increase in surgical operations, and the expansion of hospital and blood bank infrastructure. Moreover, heightened awareness about transfusion safety has contributed to this upward trend. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum and reach $7.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors such as innovations in automated apheresis and blood component separation, a rise in minimally invasive surgeries, growth of blood bank networks, stricter regulatory standards, and the incorporation of smart monitoring and digital tracking technologies will support this growth trajectory. Emerging trends include the adoption of automated blood component separation systems, greater use of pathogen reduction technologies, new developments in blood bags and accessories, specialized venous access devices, and a growing need for blood storage and transfusion equipment.

Download a free sample of the blood transfusion devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19341&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Blood Transfusion Devices and Their Role in Healthcare

Blood transfusion devices encompass the instruments and equipment designed to facilitate the safe and efficient transfer of blood or its components—such as red blood cells, plasma, or platelets—from donors to recipients. These devices are essential in a variety of clinical settings, including surgical operations, emergency trauma care, and treatments for conditions like anemia and clotting disorders. Their function is critical in ensuring that blood transfusions are performed with precision and safety to support patient recovery and survival.

Increasing Trauma and Accident Cases as Key Growth Drivers

One of the main factors propelling the blood transfusion devices market is the rising incidence of accidents and trauma cases. Urbanization, increased vehicle usage, and unsafe road conditions contribute to this upward trend. Blood transfusion devices are vital in trauma scenarios, as they enable the swift administration of life-saving blood products, stabilizing patients who are experiencing severe bleeding. In July 2024, the National Safety Council (NSC) Injury Facts reported that motor-vehicle fatalities in the US hit 20,900 during the first half of the year, nearly matching the 20,930 deaths recorded in the same period in 2023. This occurred despite a 0.8% rise in mileage from 2023 and a 3.1% increase from 2022, highlighting persistent challenges in road safety. Such statistics underscore how the frequency of trauma cases is a significant driver for the demand in blood transfusion devices.

View the full blood transfusion devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Additional Factors Amplifying Market Expansion

Beyond trauma cases, several other elements are contributing to market growth. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide necessitates reliable transfusion devices. At the same time, rising investments in hospital infrastructure and blood banks enhance access to transfusion technologies. As regulatory standards tighten globally, manufacturers are innovating to meet safety requirements and integrate digital monitoring systems, which further boost market prospects.

North America Leading the Blood Transfusion Devices Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the blood transfusion devices market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technologies, and higher healthcare expenditure. The market report also covers other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics. While North America leads currently, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are poised for rapid growth in the coming years.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.