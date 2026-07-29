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The Business Research Company's Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Demonstrates Long-Term Growth Potential At 9.9% CAGR

Expected to grow to $82.01 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for blood processing devices and consumables has experienced robust growth recently, driven by several critical factors in healthcare. As advancements continue in medical procedures and diagnostics, this sector is set for substantial expansion in the coming years. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of this vital industry.

Current Market Size and Expected Expansion of Blood Processing Devices and Consumables

The blood processing devices and consumables market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a size of $51.21 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $56.12 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth over recent years is largely due to the rise in blood transfusion procedures, expansion in hospital-based diagnostics, more frequent surgical interventions, increased demand for blood component therapy, and the availability of standardized blood consumables.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trend, reaching $82.01 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.9%. Factors contributing to this forecast include a growing demand for automated and closed-system blood processing solutions, heightened attention to transfusion safety, expansion of therapeutic apheresis procedures, increased investments in blood bank modernization, and wider implementation of digital tracking systems. Key trends likely to influence this growth encompass the adoption of automated blood processing technologies, greater use of high-throughput separation devices, rising preference for single-use consumables, development of advanced blood storage options, and stronger emphasis on process standardization.

Understanding Blood Processing Devices and Consumables

Blood processing devices and consumables refer to the equipment and supplies essential for collecting, separating, processing, and storing blood components. These products play a critical role in various medical procedures, such as blood transfusions, therapeutic apheresis, and other clinical applications requiring blood products. Their importance lies in ensuring safety, efficiency, and quality control throughout blood handling and processing stages.

View the full blood processing devices and consumables market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-processing-devices-and-consumables-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Impact of Infectious Diseases on Market Growth

One of the primary forces fueling demand for blood processing devices and consumables is the growing incidence of infectious diseases. These illnesses, caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can spread among people or from animals to humans. Factors such as urbanization, globalization, climate change, increased travel, and antibiotic resistance have contributed to the spread of infectious agents, making populations more susceptible to infections.

The role of blood processing devices in this context is vital, as they help secure safe blood transfusions and facilitate effective diagnostics. By screening blood for infectious pathogens, these devices reduce the risk of disease transmission during medical treatments, thereby improving patient safety. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rise in tuberculosis cases in the US from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases, highlighting the ongoing public health challenges that support market growth.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook for Blood Processing Devices and Consumables

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the blood processing devices and consumables market, reflecting the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of innovative medical technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising medical expenditures, and growing awareness of advanced blood processing techniques.

The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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