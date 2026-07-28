As Turkish Regulators Turn Messages Into Evidence, Confinaid Brings Compliance to the Moment Before Send

Business messages are becoming regulatory evidence. Confinaid helps organizations prevent compliance risks before they happen.

Regulators increasingly examine business communications themselves. Compliance must begin before a message is sent—not only after it has been archived.” — Ataberk Ciftlikli, Founder & CEO, Compuvi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regulatory enforcement is changing. Increasingly, investigators are examining not only corporate decisions but also the everyday communications that led to them. Emails, messaging platforms and commercial correspondence have become critical evidence in competition and data protection investigations, prompting organizations to rethink when compliance should begin.According to public enforcement data, the Turkish Competition Authority imposed administrative fines totaling TRY 13.2 billion across 227 companies during 2025. During the first four months of 2026 alone, the Authority announced an additional TRY 6.1 billion in fines affecting 117 companies, reflecting continued enforcement activity across multiple industries. Compuvi , the LegalTech AI company behind Confinaid , believes these developments illustrate a broader global shift in regulatory expectations. Rather than focusing solely on investigating violations after they occur, regulators are increasingly scrutinizing business communications themselves.In one 2026 competition law decision, the Turkish Competition Authority fined 36 casting and talent agencies a combined TRY 42.2 million after determining that commission rates had been coordinated through a WhatsApp group. Communications obtained during inspections formed a central part of the Authority's evidence.Similarly, Turkey's Personal Data Protection Board ruled that contacting individuals through unlawfully obtained personal data constituted the violation itself, emphasizing that the act of communication may create regulatory exposure.The trend became even more notable in June 2026, when the Turkish Competition Authority concluded its tire industry investigation with approximately TRY 3.6 billion in administrative fines across eight companies. Alongside financial penalties, the Authority prescribed new communication practices, including individualized dealer access, watermarked pricing documents and traceable commercial distribution processes.Beyond administrative enforcement, competition-related investigations have also expanded into criminal proceedings in certain sectors, highlighting the growing importance of communication governance within corporate compliance programs."Regulators increasingly evaluate the communications themselves," said Ataberk Ciftlikli, Founder and CEO of Compuvi. "When business messages become evidence—and in some situations part of the alleged violation—organizations need compliance controls before communications leave the company, not only after they are archived."Confinaid operates directly within enterprise email, messaging and document workflows. Before outbound communications are sent, the platform compares them against an organization's compliance policies, identifies potential legal risks, explains the applicable policy considerations, routes higher-risk communications to designated reviewers and creates an audit-ready decision record. Final decisions remain under human review.Compuvi was founded by Istanbul Technical University-trained engineer Ataberk Ciftlikli and is headquartered in Delaware. The company's earliest enterprise deployments were shaped by Turkey's evolving regulatory environment. In June 2026, Compuvi completed a seed financing round at a $40 million post-money valuation, backed by investor Islam Yildiz and Istanbul-based Ozay Law Firm, which also serves as the company's strategic legal partner in the region.The company believes organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions will increasingly require preventive compliance capabilities as regulatory expectations continue evolving."Compliance is becoming proactive rather than reactive," Ciftlikli added. "Organizations that can demonstrate what they prevented—not only what they documented—will be better positioned in highly regulated markets."

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