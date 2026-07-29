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The Business Research Company's Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Analysis Highlights Growth To $24.67 Billion By 2030 At 6.8% CAGR

Expected to grow to $24.68 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood glucose monitoring systems market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence and advancements in monitoring technologies. As healthcare continues to evolve, this market is set to expand further, supported by innovations and a growing focus on patient-centered diabetes management. Here is an overview of the current market dynamics, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this industry.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for blood glucose monitoring systems has experienced robust growth and is expected to continue on this upward trajectory. It is projected to grow from $17.66 billion in 2025 to $19 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, increased awareness about self-monitoring of glucose levels, early commercialization of invasive glucose meters and test strips, as well as growth in home healthcare and outpatient diabetes services. The emphasis on maintaining glycemic control to avoid complications also plays a significant role. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $24.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors driving this forecast include greater demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and flash monitoring systems, wider adoption of wearable and implantable devices, increasing use of remote and connected diabetes management solutions, and the advancement of non-invasive glucose sensing technologies. Additional trends include the shift towards minimally invasive devices, growing popularity of portable and self-monitoring systems, and expanding applications in managing type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

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Understanding What Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Are

Blood glucose monitoring systems are medical tools designed to measure and display blood glucose concentration. Typically, these devices include a compact meter and disposable test strips, where a small blood sample—usually from a fingertip—is applied for analysis. These systems are essential in diabetes management as they enable individuals to track and regulate their blood sugar levels effectively, helping prevent serious health complications associated with the condition.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the main factors propelling the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems is the growing number of people diagnosed with diabetes. The increase in diabetes cases can be linked to lifestyle factors such as sedentary behavior, poor dietary habits, aging populations, and genetic susceptibility. These monitoring systems play a critical role in managing blood sugar levels, controlling the disease, and reducing risks of complications. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2024, approximately 589 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes globally. This number is expected to surge to 853 million by 2050, with more than 80% of adults with diabetes residing in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, factors like being born overseas, living in underprivileged areas, and having disabilities are correlated with elevated diabetes rates. As a result, this growing diabetic population will continue to drive demand for blood glucose monitoring technologies.

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The Influence of Regional Markets on Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

North America held the largest share of the blood glucose monitoring systems market in 2025, reflecting high healthcare infrastructure and awareness levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and rising adoption of advanced monitoring devices. The market analysis covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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