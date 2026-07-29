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The Business Research Company's Blood Filtration And Purification Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 10.2% CAGR

Expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood filtration and purification market is witnessing remarkable momentum as advances in medical technology align with growing healthcare demands worldwide. This field plays a critical role in treating various diseases by cleansing the blood of harmful substances, and its future outlook points to significant expansion driven by innovation and rising health challenges.

Projected Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Blood Filtration and Purification Market

The blood filtration and purification market has experienced rapid growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $4.38 billion in 2025 to $4.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the past period has been largely driven by continued dependence on manual blood purification techniques, limited access to advanced filtration membranes, a rising number of infectious and chronic disease cases, expansion in hospital and clinical laboratory infrastructure, and the ongoing use of traditional sample preparation methods.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to expand swiftly, reaching $7.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. The anticipated growth stems from the development and adoption of automated, high-throughput filtration systems, intensifying research efforts in genetic and molecular diagnostics, increased investments in clinical diagnostic laboratories, heightened demand for disposable and specialized blood filtration kits, and technological improvements in membrane and assay designs. Key trends expected to shape the market include broader use of automated filtration devices, growing preference for disposable filtration reagents and kits, heightened application of specialty assays and filtration columns in diagnostics, expansion in membranes and consumables, and a stronger emphasis on enhancing sample preparation and purification efficiency.

Understanding Blood Filtration and Purification and Its Medical Importance

Blood filtration and purification is a therapeutic process that removes contaminants such as toxins, excess fluids, and harmful substances from the bloodstream to restore its normal composition and promote patient health. This treatment involves specialized equipment that cleans the blood outside the body before returning it, helping to manage a range of acute and chronic medical conditions. It is commonly used to support compromised organ function, combat infections, and maintain physiological balance in critically ill patients.

View the full blood filtration and purification market report:

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Primary Drivers Behind the Growth of the Global Blood Filtration and Purification Market

One of the major factors propelling market growth is the increasing incidence of blood-related disorders. These disorders affect the cells, components, or functions of blood and have been rising due to an aging global population, which is more vulnerable to such health issues. As the prevalence grows, so does the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment solutions. Blood filtration and purification therapies aid in these conditions by removing toxins and harmful elements from the blood, helping to restore normal function and alleviate symptoms. For instance, in November 2024, the American Society of Hematology projected that new leukemia cases in the United States will reach 519,540 by 2050, underscoring the growing need for filtration technologies.

Additional Factors Contributing to Market Expansion

Apart from the rising disease prevalence, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about advanced diagnostic methods, and technological innovations in filtration membranes and devices also play crucial roles. These factors collectively enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of blood filtration therapies, further driving market growth.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Patterns in Blood Filtration and Purification

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global blood filtration and purification market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness, and expanding hospital networks. The market report also covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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