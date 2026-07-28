The Week Ahead: July 27-31

WASHINGTON – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominations Hearing: The committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominees to be added. Date: Thursday, July 30th, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

A livestream of this event will be available here.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery. www.foreign.senate.gov

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