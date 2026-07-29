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The Business Research Company's Blood Collection Tubes Market Research Reveals Strong 8.9% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

Expected to grow to $10.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The blood collection tubes market has been witnessing significant expansion, driven by the increasing need for reliable diagnostic tools in healthcare. As medical testing volumes rise and technology advances, this sector is positioned for continued growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of blood collection tubes.

Strong Market Growth Outlook for Blood Collection Tubes

The market for blood collection tubes has experienced notable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.87 billion in 2025 to $7.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by expanding diagnostic testing volumes, the growth of hospital laboratory services, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, widespread use of standardized blood collection practices, and the availability of mass-produced plastic tubes.

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Anticipated Expansion of the Blood Collection Tubes Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the blood collection tubes market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $10.49 billion by 2030 with an increased CAGR of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include a rising demand for advanced diagnostic testing, increased adoption of automated laboratory workflows, expansion of outpatient and ambulatory testing centers, greater emphasis on contamination-free sample handling, and ongoing innovation in tube materials and additives. Key trends shaping the market include growing use of plastic blood collection tubes, higher demand for pre-labeled and color-coded tubes, wider employment of vacuum-based collection systems, development of specialized diagnostic tubes, and an enhanced focus on maintaining sample integrity and safety.

Understanding What Blood Collection Tubes Are

Blood collection tubes are specialized sterile test tubes made of glass or plastic, typically sealed with colored rubber or plastic caps. These tubes play a critical role in collecting and transporting blood specimens for laboratory analysis, ensuring proper handling and preservation of samples for accurate diagnostics.

View the full blood collection tubes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-collection-tubes-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Chronic Disease Prevalence as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the major factors propelling the blood collection tubes market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis require frequent blood testing and monitoring. Lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, poor nutrition characterized by high salt and saturated fat intake with low consumption of fruits and vegetables, and physical inactivity contribute to the rising incidence of these diseases. As a result, the demand for blood collection devices is expected to grow steadily.

Impact of Infectious Diseases and Diagnostic Needs on Market Demand

Infectious disease incidence and related diagnostic activities are also playing a significant role in driving the market. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, headquartered in Switzerland, projected that new cancer cases will exceed 35 million by 2050, representing a 77% increase compared to 20 million cases estimated in 2022. This substantial rise in chronic and infectious diseases is set to further stimulate the need for blood collection tubes during the forecast period.

North America Leads the Blood Collection Tubes Market

Among global regions, North America held the largest share of the blood collection tubes market in 2025. This dominance is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread diagnostic testing, and high adoption rates of innovative medical devices.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Fastest Growing Market Region

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the blood collection tubes market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as expanding healthcare facilities, increasing population, rising chronic disease rates, and improving diagnostic capabilities contribute to this growth momentum. Other regions examined in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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