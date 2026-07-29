TRUNNANO has officially launched a full product line of lightweight concrete admixtures

cabr-concrete logo TRUNNANO concrete admixtures Table highlights the technical advantages of some core product lines

TRUNNANO launches 25 lightweight concrete admixtures, delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions for global green building.

LUOYANG, HENAN, CHINA, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a specialized manufacturer and high-tech enterprise in the field of lightweight concrete admixtures, TRUNNANO(Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.) today announced the official integration and launch of its full-series product line, covering 25 types of concrete admixtures for diverse applications. Leveraging over 15 years of industry expertise and advanced R&D capabilities in nano-materials, TRUNNANO is committed to providing global customers with one-stop solutions—from core foaming agents to systematic reinforcement—meeting the growing and diverse demands of the green building and energy-saving sectors.

Precisely Addressing Diverse Market Demands with a Complete Product Ecosystem

As lightweight concrete finds wider applications in prefabricated wall panels, self-insulating blocks, cast-in-place floor heating, and backfilling projects, the market increasingly demands high-performance and functional admixtures. The launch of this full-series product line by TRUNNANO aims to solve complex on-site challenges that traditional single-admixture solutions fail to address, delivering precise formulations tailored to different density, strength, and working condition requirements of lightweight concrete.

Based on years of R&D expertise, the TRUNNANO technical team has systematically integrated its core products into four functional modules:

1. Core Foaming and Foam-Stabilizing Systems

Building on its star product—the nano-modified protein foaming agent—TRUNNANO offers a range of high-performance foaming agents across the TR-A, TR-B, TR-C, and TR-D series. These products meet diverse requirements for foam uniformity, stability, and foaming ratios under various construction conditions. Complemented by the independently developed TR11, TR30, and TR75 model foaming machines, the company provides comprehensive system solutions integrating materials and application equipment.

2. High-Performance Rheology and Reinforcement Systems

To address the challenge of strength loss in lightweight concrete at higher water-cement ratios, TRUNNANO has launched a polycarboxylate high-efficiency powder water reducer. Modified through a special process, this product significantly enhances concrete fluidity and slump retention while effectively preventing the defoaming issues commonly associated with traditional water reducers in foamed systems. Additionally, the accompanying concrete early-strength agents and reinforcement agents effectively improve early-age strength and ultimate mechanical properties of the finished products.

3. Interface and Durability Enhancement Systems

To resolve issues related to surface quality and mold turnover for lightweight concrete products, TRUNNANO has developed a water-based mold release agent that ensures smooth product surfaces and protects molds. Furthermore, the quick-dissolving sodium silicate (water glass) and potassium silicate products, known for their excellent adhesion and reinforcement properties, are widely used in refractory binders, soil modification, and mortar additives, further broadening the functional dimensions of the product line.

4. Self-Insulation and Specialized Functional Systems

Targeting the prefabricated construction and building energy-efficiency sectors, TRUNNANO has launched lightweight concrete admixtures specifically for self-insulating blocks and lightweight wall panels. By optimizing the internal pore structure of materials, these products significantly enhance the thermal insulation performance of finished products while maintaining mechanical strength.

Mass Production, Applications, and Future Outlook

Currently, all products in TRUNNANO's full-series admixture line have achieved stable mass production. Backed by nine patented technologies and certified as a "National High-Tech Enterprise," TRUNNANO has established itself as a source manufacturer of admixtures for the green building and energy-saving industry. The company's products have been widely validated in numerous major domestic infrastructure and prefabricated construction projects, receiving positive feedback.

Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: "TRUNNANO always adheres to a customer-oriented approach. The integrated launch of these 25 types of admixtures is the result of our years of technical accumulation and market insight. We do not merely supply individual products; we are dedicated to providing systematic and customized material solutions for the global lightweight concrete industry. Moving forward, TRUNNANO will continue to leverage its nano-technology platform to drive the low-carbonization and high-performance transformation of building materials."

About TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd.)

Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales, specializing in the application of nano-materials, advanced ceramics, and high-performance chemicals in the building energy-efficiency sector. With over 15 years of industry experience, the company's product portfolio includes cement foaming agents, polycarboxylate water reducers, water-based mold release agents, self-insulating block admixtures, and more, exported to over 50 countries and regions worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO continues to drive the green transformation of the global building materials industry through technological innovation.

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