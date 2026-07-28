Historic Environment Policy for Northern Ireland - Rural needs impact assessment

Date published: 28 July 2026 The vision for Historic Environment Policy for Northern Ireland is for an inclusive and valued historic environment that delivers for Northern Ireland. This ‘delivery’ is aimed not solely at what the historic environment can deliver in its own interests, but how it can achieve real benefits for people, places and the planet. Potential policy impact and the breadth of shared objectives is immediately apparent when assessing the wide range of relevant plans, programmes, policies and strategies which influence and should be influenced by this policy. This assessment considers the potential impact of Historic Environment Policy on people living in rural communities. Help viewing documents

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