Logo for SEAPARKS

Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Conveyor Drive Technology, Product Development, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 28, 2026—The global drum motor market was valued at approximately USD 2.13 billion in 2025, according to Custom Market Insights, with growth driven by logistics automation and food processing demands. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to hold a 38.2% revenue share by 2025 due to rapid industrialization and e-commerce growth in China and India, per Dataintelo. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly recognized for delivering cost-competitive and technically capable drum motor products and conveyor drive components. The following list profiles five reputable drum motor manufacturers in China as of 2026, highlighting their core capabilities and product focus.1. Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd. (SEAPARKS)Tianjin Seaparks Machinery-Electronics Co., Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of drum motors under the SEAPARKS brand. With over 20 years of experience in drum motor manufacturing, SEAPARKS provides solutions for customers worldwide across a wide range of conveyor applications. The company operates a 50,000-square-meter production facility in Tianjin, employing approximately 360 staff members, including 40 R&D engineers. It has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 drum motors, supported by advanced manufacturing equipment and automated production lines.Its manufacturing infrastructure includes nearly 200 high-end machine tools and over 20 automatic feeding production lines.Product Portfolio: The company offers a comprehensive range of drum motors, including light-duty drum motors, medium-duty drum motors, heavy-duty drum motors, stainless steel drum motors and hygienic drum motors.The compact light-duty series is designed for security screening conveyors, airport baggage handling systems, and packaging conveyors.The heavy-duty series is engineered for demanding conveyor applications that require higher torque and greater load capacity.The hygienic series features 304 stainless steel housing with optional 316 stainless steel, alloy steel gears, and IP69K protection—the highest ingress protection rating under IEC 60529, designed for high-pressure and high-temperature washdown environments. Key specifications include drum diameters ranging from Ø80 mm to Ø216 mm, belt pull up to 5244 N, and power ratings from 0.04 kW to 5.5 kW.Application Scenarios: SEAPARKS drum motors are widely used in airport baggage handling systems and security inspection equipment, where stable speed performance, low vibration, and 24/7 continuous operation are required. For express delivery, warehouse, e-commerce and automated storage logistics scenarios, SEAPARKS heavy-duty drum motors deliver stable torque output and support continuous operation under high-load conveyor environments. In food processing and cold chain logistics, the IP69K-rated stainless steel models meet hygiene standards for high-humidity environments with frequent cleaning. Agricultural product processing and feed production conveyors also deploy these units for dusty environments and continuous material handling.Certifications and Market Position: The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, RoHS 2.0, UL, and CE certifications, and is recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise, Tianjin Municipal Enterprise Technology Center, and Tianjin Specialized, Refined, Unique & Innovative Enterprise.Contact & Website:Name: Laura LiEmail: lijiao@seaparks.comTel: +86 18322005232WhatsApp: +86 18322005232Website: www.seaparks.com 2. Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd.Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company in China specializing in intelligent transmission systems, including gear motors and drum motors. The company leverages advanced manufacturing capabilities and a wide distribution network to serve domestic and international conveyor applications, with a focus on standard modular gearboxes and drive solutions for material handling.3. Jiangsu Tongrun Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Tongrun Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of motorized drums for various conveyor applications. The company provides AC, DC, and permanent magnet synchronous motorized drum products for logistics conveying, industrial equipment, and heavy-duty operating environments.Product Focus: The company offers AC/DC motorized drums and permanent magnet synchronous motorized drums with different specifications for various conveyor requirements. Its flagship heavy-duty anti-corrosion series are widely applied in intelligent warehousing, mine conveying and bulk material handling scenarios.4. WANSHSIN Seikou (Hunan) Co., Ltd.WANSHSIN Seikou (Hunan) Co., Ltd. focuses on intelligent transmission products for automation equipment and material handling applications. The company provides integrated drive components and transmission solutions for various industrial automation scenarios.Product Focus: The company provides motorized drive assemblies and transmission components used in automated equipment and conveyor-related applications.5.Changzhou 3X Motion Technologies Co., Ltd.Changzhou 3X Motion Technologies Co., Ltd., a national-level "Specialized, Refined, Unique & Innovative Giant" enterprise, specializes in precision motion control equipment including 24V/48V DC brushless motorized drive rollers . The company relies on mature motion control technology to serve automated logistics and conveying applications, with a focus on compact low-voltage intelligent roller drive solutions for light and medium-duty material handling.Product Focus: It develops integrated DC brushless motorized rollers equipped with built-in drivers and encoders, supporting bus communication and precise speed regulation. Products are widely deployed in parcel sorting, airport baggage conveying and intelligent warehouse roller conveyor systems.Market OutlookAs the drum motor market continues to expand—driven by e-commerce, food safety regulations, and automation adoption—Chinese manufacturers are well-positioned to serve both domestic and export markets. The five companies listed represent a cross-section of capabilities, from specialized drum motor manufacturing and hygienic solutions (SEAPARKS) to companies focusing on different conveyor drive technologies and application-specific products. Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider factors such as IP ratings, material compatibility, customization lead times, and certification compliance with target markets (e.g., CE for EU, UL for North America).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.